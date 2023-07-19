PG All-Conference football

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A dozen Prairie Grove football players were named All-Conference and five attained All-State honors for the 2022 season.

In their historic inaugural 5A West campaign, the Tigers scored 420 points, averaging 38.2 points over an 11 game span. Defensively, they yielded 334 points, an average of 30.4 points-per-contest.

Prairie Grove rushed for 3,748 yards on 410 attempts, completing 55 percent of their passes, averaging 9 yards-per carry, scoring 46 touchdowns and ran in 18 total 2-point conversions.

The Tiger passing game accounted for 1,210 yards, completing 73 of 132 pass attempts, averaging 16.6 yards-per-completed pass with 12 touchdowns compared to only 6 interceptions.

All-Stars

Ryder Orr was named to the Arkansas High School Association West All-Star team, but opted not to play. Teammate Corbin Bowlin was going to take his place, but experienced a personal emergency and had to skip the game.

All-State

Bowlin played center and was named All-State, along with halfback Ethan Miller, who had 96 rushes for 1,262 yards, for a whopping 13.2 yards-per-carry and 17 touchdowns.

Orr made All-State on the defensive line. He blocked a field attempt by Harrison late in fourth quarter that transformed a potential defeat into 46-40 victory with Tigers scoring in final seconds. Orr finished with 59 total tackles, including 12 solos, 47 assists, 1 sack, 1 hurry, and 2 tackles for loss.

Matthew Velasco was named All-State both as a tight end, and as a defensive end. On offense he had 24 receptions for 534 yards, an average of 22.3-yards-per-catch. He scored 5 touchdowns including the 68-yard game-winner against Harrison and hauled in four 2-point passes.

Fullback Coner Whetsell was named All-State. He had a team-high 138 rushing attempts for 1,245 yards, averaging 9 yards every time he ran the football with 14 touchdowns.

All-Conference

Miller also played defense, racking up 20 solo tackles, 17 assists, 2 interceptions, 1 knockdown, and 1 hurry.

Orr's ability to run downfield and pick up multiple blocks on a play highlighted his All-Conference status as a lineman.

Velasco disrupted opponents with 60 total tackles, including 16 solos, 44 assists, 2 knockdowns, 1 forced fumble, 2 sacks, 1 hurry, 6 tackles for loss, and 1 blocked kick.

Whetsell's main value was on offense where he gained All-Conference honors. He played some defense, getting 4 solos and 7 assists.

Rhett Marrell finished as Tigers' leading tackler on defense with 96 total, including 27 solos and 69 assists, 3 knocked downs, 2 forced fumbles, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss to garner All-Conference recognition.

Conner Hubbs' explosiveness on offense made him All-Conference. He had 70 rushes for 659 yards, averaging 9.4-yards-per-carry and scored 10 touchdowns, on defense he made 14 solos and 18 assisted tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 knocked down, and 1 tackle for loss.

Bowlin became an All-Conference selection. On defense he had 15 solo tackles and 46 assisted stops, 1 forced fumble, 3 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss.

Camden Patterson, starting quarterback completed 62 of 122 passes for 1,090 yards and an 11-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. On defense, he recorded a team-high 28 solo tackles, 34 assists, 1 interception, 3 knockdowns, and 1 tackle for loss, as he produced both ways to garner All-Conference honors.

James Moss played both ways on the offensive and defensive line. He finished with 6 solo tackles, 28 assists, and 1 forced fumble as an All-Conference honoree.

Justin Bryars attained All-Conference recognition with 11 solos, 45 assisted tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry, and 1 tackle for loss.

David Stephens recorded 15 solos, 45 assists, 3 knockdowns, and 1 forced fumble, among his All-Conference impact on defense.

Jaymon Rowe achieved All-Conference honors with 5 solos, 7 assists, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss.