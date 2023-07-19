Police report

FARMINGTON

Joseph Green, 57, of Farmington, was arrested June 24 in connection with DWI.

Sean Fleishman, 52, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Linus Williams, 18, of Farmington, was cited June 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Suzette Vest, 50, of Farmington, was arrested June 23 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Sklyer Scaife, 22, of Farmington, was arrested June 24 in connection with contempt.

Lance Williams, 18, of Farmington, was cited June 24 in connection with carrying a weapon, disorderly conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Jeffery Fenwick, 45, of Rogers, was cited June 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Demetrus Shelley, 40, of Farmington, was cited June 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

David Wagnor, 84, of Farmington, was cited June 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Terance Worth, 42, of Winslow, was arrested June 26 in connection with violation of a protection order.

Anna Nicol, 30, of Farmington, was arrested June 27 in connection with contempt.

Jennifer Alvis, 40, of Winslow, was cited June 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Northup, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eddie Cook, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 26 in connection with reckless driving, driving on suspended license for DWI, no ignition interlock device.

Jason Meier, 40, of Springdale, was arrested June 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kimberely Frye, 39, of Farmington, was cited June 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brian Peterson, 44, of West Fork, was cited July 2 in connection with possessing instruments of crime.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Francis Parks, 62, of Fayetteville, was cited June 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Britni McFatrich, 34, of Cane Hill, was cited June 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Clay Freeman, 57, of Springdale, was cited June 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brandon Gardner, 27, of Siloam Springs, was cited June 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rachel Walton, 41, of Cedarville, was arrested June 27 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving.

Christopher Northup, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited June 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aaron Miller, 30, of Fayetteville was cited July 4 on a warrant for contempt.

Matthew Terrell, 22, of Fayetteville, was cited July 6 on a warrant for contempt.

Christopher Montgomery, 37, of Farmington, was arrested July 5 in connection with DWI, improper lane change.

Ricky Hernandez, 31, of Siloam Springs, was arrested July 9 in connection with public intoxication.

Michael Scott, 53, of Lincoln, was cited July 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Devin Hays, 23, of Farmington, was cited July 7 on a warrant for contempt.

Samantha Way, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited July 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eric Eubanks, 47, of Fayetteville, was cited July 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Hoerner, 42, North Little Rock, was cited July 10 on a warrant for contempt.

Akira Patrick, 24, of Fayetteville, was cited July 11 on a warrant for contempt.

Flora Thomas, 48, of Farmington, was arrested July 12 in connection with disorderly conduct, public intoxication.

Colton Couch, 27, of Springdale, was cited July 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Amy Keck, 51, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Randy Taggart, 29, of Springdale, was arrested July 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Timothy Maloney, 38, of Rogers, was arrested July 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Russell Fellows, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited July 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Willarde Gullick, 54, of Lincoln, was cited July 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Marci Reed, 43, of Lincoln, was arrested July 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.