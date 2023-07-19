Prairie Grove Scrimmage

3A Region 1 Tournament

Thursday, May 4

At Harrison

1st-E vs. 4th-W, 10 a.m.

2nd-W Valley Springs vs. 3rd-E, 12:30 p.m.

1st-W Lincoln vs. 4th-E, 3 p.m.

2nd-E vs. 3rd-W, 5:30 p.m.

4A North Regional

At Gravette

Thursday, May 4

1st-E Mena/Morrilton vs. 4th-W Gentry, 10 a.m.

2nd-W Pea Ridge vs. 3rd-E Clarksville, 12:30 p.m.

1st-W Gravette vs. 4th-E Pottsville, 3 p.m.

2nd-E Mena/Morrilton vs. 3rd-W Farmington, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

3A Region 1

at Harrison

Lincoln 10, Cossatot River 0

Brinkley Moreton hit her 18th home run of the season to power Lincoln (23-8) to an easy victory during the first round of the 3A Region 1 Tournament. The win was the eighth in a row for the Lady Wolves, who advanced to take on Booneville Friday in the semifinals.

Hackett 12, Flippin 1

Makenzie Freeman allowed 1 hit and 1 run over 5 innings while striking out 12 batters as Hackett (19-3) dominated in the 3A-1 Region 1 Softball Tournament. Lilly Oxford had two hits for the Lady Hornets.

4A North Regional

at Gravette

Farmington 7, Mena 3 (8 innings)

A four-run eighth inning enabled Farmington (19-2) to escape in the first round of the 4A North Regional Tournament. Kamryn Uher struck out eight to lead the Lady Cardinals. She also added two hits. Kensey Rosson led Mena (16-10) with three hits.

BASEBALL

FRIDAY

3A Region 1

Booneville 13, Charleston 3

Brooks Herrera had a huge day at the plate for the Bearcats in a semifinal win Friday. Herrera was 4 for 5 with a home run, triple and three RBI atop the Booneville lineup. Peyton Tatum added a pair of doubles. Dax Goff earned the win, allowing just two hits over six innings with four strikeouts.

Elkins 22, Danville 8

The Elks shook off an early 4-0 deficit by scoring runs in bunches in a run-rule romp Friday. Elkins (24-3) got huge performances at the plate from Aden Williams (4 for 4, three RBI) and Landon Haney (2 for 3, four RBI. Five players for Elkins had multiple hits. Elkins advanced to take on Booneville in Saturday's championship game.

4A North Regional

at Gravette

Prairie Grove 9, Clarksville 4

The Tigers punched their ticket to the 4A state tournament, taking control of the game in the middle innings. Owen Davenport was 2 for 3 with a home run and Asher Linn added a two-run double for Prairie Grove. Conner Hubbs earned the win with five strikeouts. The Tigers (17-6) will take on Dardanelle in the semifinals Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Dardanelle edged Farmington 10-7 in Friday's late game.

SOFTBALL

3A Region 1

at Harrison

Lincoln 8, Boonville 0

Brinkley Moreton tossed a complete game to send Lincoln (24-8) into the 3A-1 Regional Softball Tournament title game. The sophomore gave up 4 hits and registered 10 strikeouts in 7 innings for the Lady Wolves. She was also 2 for 2 at the plate while Lily Riherd drove in two runs during the win.

4A North Regional

at Gravette

Morrilton 7, Gentry 5

Olivia Self had four hits and three runs driven in for Morrilton (17-4), which advanced in the 4A-North Regional Softball Tournament. Cheyanne Kemp had two hits, including a home run, with two runs batted in, and Trinity Everette went 2 for 3 for the Lady Devil Dogs. Hailie Kreger netted two hits and scored twice for Gentry (6-16).

SATURDAY

Booneville 13, Valley Springs 7

Lexi Franklin dominated from to finish in a victory for Booneville (15-13) during the third-place game of the 3A-1 Regional Softball Tournament. Franklin struck out 10 in 7 innings and went 2 for 3 with a home run and 4 runs batted in for the Lady Bearcats. Ellie Smith also had three hits for Booneville while Cameron Parrish ended with 4 RBI. Aidan Gorton had two home runs, and Landrey King drove in three runs for Valley Springs (18-13).

Pea Ridge 19, Morrilton 2

Emory Bowlin, Zaylee Warden, Rebekah Konkler and Ashley Early had three hits apiece and combined for seven runs batted in for Pea Ridge (18-10) during the semifinals of the 4A-North Regional Softball Tournament. Hope Konkler blasted a home run and drove in five runs for the Lady Blackhawks.

GRAVETTE -- Gravette got off to a slow start but finished strong to earn a 12-2 five-inning win over Pottsville in the 4A-North softball regional tournament on Thursday.

The Lady Lions put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Laney Chilton drove in two with a single, while Brynn Romine and Kelsey Pembleton each contributed RBI-doubles.

Pembleton's shot ended the game on the 10-run rule.

Pembleton, Chilton and Paige Greer contributed two hits each for the Lady Lions, while Chilton drove in three runs and scored three times. Pitcher Brooke Handle picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out seven and walked two.

Gravette coach Samantha Luther said it took her group a few at-bats to hit their stride.

"A little slow start, we were just way ahead at the plate against that pitcher," Luther said. "But after the first time through the lineup we made adjustments we needed to make and started hitting it on a line. We had one little bloop in the outfield but other than that we did great on defense.

"The last team we saw was Pea Ridge and she throws a little harder. It took us a minute to get adjusted and we did and we were back to our old selves."

Gravette broke on top with three runs in the bottom of the third. Keeley Elsea drove in a run with a groundout and Pembleton followed with an RBI-single. Gravette took advantage of two Pottsville errors on one play to plate another run.

Pottsville pulled within 3-2 before Gravette (17-2) pulled away to notch its 12th consecutive victory. Madison Duvall's RBI-double followed a Gravette miscue that also scored a run.

The Lady Lions then got going with the bats, scoring four runs in the fourth to grab a 7-2 lead. Sydney Kildow had a two-run single and Bentley Lowden added a run-scoring double into the right field corner.

Gravette took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third as Elsea drove in a run with a groundout and Pembleton added a run-scoring single. The Lady Lions added another run on a Pottsville throwing error.

In Thursday's second game, Farmington saw a two-run lead evaporate in the bottom of the seventh inning against Pottsville to force extra innings, but the Lady Cardinals responded by scoring four runs in the eighth to claim a 7-3 win.

Rain postponed Thursday's other two games and those will be played today as Morrilton will take on Gentry at noon, and Pea Ridge will face Clarksville at 2:30 p.m. The rain pushed other games to Saturday with Gravette taking on Farmington in one semifinal at 10 a.m. The championship game is now scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

