Preparing for another school year

FARMINGTON -- It's the middle of July, and for many parents, thoughts and plans are turning toward another school year. That means it's almost time for Back-to-School fairs sponsored by different organizations in Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln.

Following is information for each of the upcoming school resource events:

PRAIRIE GROVE

BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE FAIR

The 10th annual Back-to-School Resource Fair, sponsored by Altrusa International of Washington County, Harps Food Stores, Altrusa International Foundation and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, returns to Prairie Grove and Greenland on Saturday, July 29.

Attendees will receive a free backpack filled with items to help prepare for the new school year. The backpacks will include a box of food, school supplies, personal care items and snacks.

Both fairs in Prairie Grove and Greenland are drive-through events. The fair at Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road, will be held 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. , July 29, in the parking lot behind the school. In addition to backpacks and other items, children will also receive an age-appropriate book to take home.

The Greenland event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 55 N. Sandy adjacent to the middle school. Those attending Greenland will receive free backpacks and similar products. Volunteers from Centennial Bank in Fayetteville will provide a sack lunch as cars move through.

Children in Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Greenland are invited to attend.

"We are pleased to offer our Back-to-School Resource Fair for the 10th year," said Rebecca Wood, co-chairman of the event and vice president of the Washington County Club. "We know this event helps many students and their families, in our smaller school districts, get ready for the new school year."

Other event sponsors are Collier Drug Stores, Ozarks Electric Cooperative, Northwest Arkansas Business Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) , Packaging Specialties, Arvest Bank, Bank of Fayetteville, Lavish Nails, US Lawns, McKee Foods, Jack Links, Unilever, L'Oreal in addition to individual donations.

For more information, contact, Rebecca Wood - 479-841-4388.

FARMINGTON

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONANZA

Farmington United Methodist Church, with lots of volunteers from the church and community, will host its 19th Back-to-School Bonanza from 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 at the church at 355 Southwinds Drive.

This year, the bonanza is open to grades pre-kindergarten-12th grade, since Farmington is opening a pre-K program for the first time.

Parents can pre-register online beginning July 23 and the church will accept the first 500 children who sign up for the event. The bonanza serves students from any school district or income level.

Each child will receive free tennis shoes, underwear and socks and backpacks. Families will receive a free pizza for dinner that night and a food box.

In addition, the bonanza provides free haircuts by Paul Mitchell School and other local stylists and a free book for each child to take home.

Parents also can register for free health physicals and immunizations that will be provided by ARCare. To register for this, parents must provide the child's name, DOB, email and phone number.

To pre-register, go to www.farmingtonumc.net.

LINCOLN

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONANZA

Lincoln's 2023 Back-to-School Bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Lincoln Elementary cafeteria. It is sponsored by Central United Methodist Church and Bright Futures Lincoln, along with many other volunteers.

Parents are asked to pre-register online. To get the link for the registration form, go to the Facebook page for Bright Futures Lincoln.

On the day of the event, parents will come into the cafeteria to pick up their children's free shoes, backpacks, socks and other items, and then be able to visit with local vendors.

Anyone who does not pre-register will be able to pick up their child's items at Central United Methodist Church at a later date to be determined.

The bonanza is open to students in pre-K through 12th grade