Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

June 26

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: A case of eggs was being stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in. Priority foundation violations: Some prepared items in the walk in were not date-marked. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. An employee was eating in the kitchen. A package of meat was thawing in hot still water. An employee was using a ceramic plate to scoop rice out of the pot and into a dish for the steam table. Dumpster lid was open.

June 28

Con Sabor a Mexico

107 Pittman St., Prairie Grove. Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: No prepared items in the walk-in cooler were date-marked. The menu has a consumer advisory, some items had asterisks, but steak items did not. Core violations: The veggie prep table is missing the lid handle. The dumpster lid is open.

June 29

Blackbeard's Fish and Chips

295 Kelli Ave., Farmington. Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Facility has chlorine test strips, but no quat test strips. Core violations: Two ice scoops were on top of the machine.

July 5

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None Core violations:An employee beverage was in the walk-in on the food stock shelves. Three flies were on the raw, prepped pizza dough.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None Core violations: There was no hand-wash sign in the game room restroom. A dead fruit fly was in the banana peppers on the buffet and a live fly was on the dessert pizza on the buffet. The hood area above the stainless fridge has a buildup of dust.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Cronuts Donuts, 80 W. Main St., Farmington; Coyle's Cones, 661 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove; Leo's Good Eats Truck, 169 W. Main St., Farmington; Subway, 188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette