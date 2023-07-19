Taking a road less traveled

FARMINGTON -- Will Hellard's taking the road less traveled, as indicated by signing with Crown College, of Saint Bonifacius, Minn., to play college baseball.

Farmington head baseball coach Jay Harper said that's what makes the Farmington 2023 graduate stand out while introducing him.

"Minnesota, it got cold the other night, It'd be good to get some extra clothes," Harper said, using his wry sense of humor during the signing ceremony held at Cardinal Arena on March 15 in conjunction with nine other college-bound members from Farmington's Class of 2023.

According to its website, Crown College started as a small Bible college in Saint Paul, Minn. in 1916. For over 100 years, Crown focuses on preparing students to live out their faith in the world. Its current campus is located 40 minutes west of the Twin Cities with programs that follow a philosophy of "deeply integrating a Christian worldview into every class, helping students to become all that God desires them to be."

The projected 10 hour, 15 minute, 693-mile drive from Farmington is virtually due north, taking I-49 to Kansas City, then following I-35 slightly northwest into St. Paul before veering west. The private Christian college fields 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams.

Harper went on to say he wanted to brag on Hellard a little bit, noting Hellard made his turn three years and that's not a usual thing nowadays. Not all student-athletes, who don't break into the starting lineup display a willingness to stick with a program through four years of high school.

Harper said while Hellard didn't have immediate success, yet he did a great job, performing different types of roles for the Cardinals. The past couple of years, he's been an outfielder when needed, and subbed in as the No. 1 runner.

As a senior Helllard took on another role for Harper as the starting left fielder.

"We're happy that he did that. He never grinds, he never complains, and you just don't find those type of kids anymore," Harper said.

As a senior, Hellard played in 22 games, batting .299 with an .422 on-base percentage. He tied for the team lead in total hits (20), scored 19 runs and drove in 8 runs.

Hellard hit .367 in the conference. He proved adept at getting on base with a .486 success rate, added 3 doubles and 7 RBIs while scoring 12 runs and drawing 7 walks.

"He embodies the hard work of our program and what it stands for, and I'm so proud of that. His patience and work ethic has paid off this year," Harper said. "He's our starting left fielder ... and he's doing an outstanding job leading our baseball team."

Team camaraderie highlights Hellard's favorite memories from Farmington.

"The bus rides to games, spending that time with the team, the conversations we have just goofing around with each other and having fun with each other," Hellard said.

Harper described Hellard as a great teammate ranked No. 1 on his list, followed by loyalty, and functioning as a hard worker and team leader.

"He's great student-athlete, outstanding representative of Farmington High School and Farmington baseball, and a young man who's tough," Harper said.

At that point during the ceremony, the veteran baseball coach, who epitomizes toughness, demonstrated another side of his personality -- the depth of which he cares about the kids in his program.

"We get emotional when we talk about kids, and I'm emotional when I talk about Will," Harper said as the coach laid a hand on Hellard's shoulder as he's seated alongside his parents, Bill and Dawn Hellard, during the signing. "Because you just don't find kids like him, you don't find kids who lay it on the line for people, for me, as a coach, and for our program and I'm so happy that he's going to continue his career somewhere else and anything I can do to help him."

Harper then addressed Hellard's parents, "Bill, you and Donna, have done a great job with him, and you set him up for success later on in life," Harper said. "I'm sure he doesn't realize that now, but we all do, and he will eventually. But, we're going to miss him as coaches and I know our players will and we just wish him the best."

Asked how it made him feel when Coach Harper got emotional talking about some of the patience and development through strength of character Hellard's shown through his career at Farmington, he said that touched him.

"Honestly, it made me emotional, hearing him get emotional, but, you know, it's just showing me that how much work that I put in and how much attention went into that and just that glimpse into that. It's really showed me how much my work's paid off," Hellard said.

Hellard plans to major in Exercise Science. He realizes he might have to play some games or practice in the snow, yet's looking forward to his opportunity.

"The different type of culture, going up north, going to Minnesota, different kind of everything up there, different weather, different kind of baseball up there, so I'm excited," Hellard said.

He's making progress on the road less traveled.