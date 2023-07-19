Talented Cervantes acquired considerable legacy

FARMINGTON -- Jorge Cervantes acquired a considerable legacy, looking back at his storied career.

Cervantes won a state championship as a junior and signed with Central Methodist University, of Fayette, Mo., as a senior among his outstanding accomplishments at Farmington.

Farmington boys soccer coach Ian Biggs recalled when he first took the job in April of 2022, he was told, "Hey, there's this kid who's going to be playing soccer for you, but he's thinking about only playing club and you really need to try to get him to play high school soccer."

During Cervantes' junior year, the Cardinals underwent a coaching change in mid-school year and Josh Fonville, then an assistant football coach with no soccer experience took over as "Interim head coach." Nobody picked Farmington to be a threat, let alone reach the 2022 state finals, but Cervantes said being written off only motivated the team.

"We just wanted to prove everybody wrong and show them that we could win a state championship. We had the talent," Cervantes said.

Cardinals' 2022 Championship

Cervantes scored 10 goals in his junior season and became instrumental in the Cardinals' run.

Cervantes had a goal as Farmington opened the 2022 Class 4A tournament with a 2-0 victory over Wynne, securing the school's first state victory on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The fledgling program played only one match in 2020 before its season got canceled as covid encroached on all spring sports. Farmington defeated Pulaski Academy, 3-2, on the Bruins' home field on Friday, May 13, 2022, to advance into the Class 4A State semifinals against De Queen, which played 20 guys deep.

The Leopards rotated in six guys at a time against a Farmington squad, struggling to stay fresh with only 21 players on a roster that included four freshmen and two sophomores.

Fonville prepared by telling his players beforehand, "Guys, you got to tell us. We got to know if you're tired because you're going to hurt us more if you're not being able to go out there and go speed, even if the guy that's going to come in for you skill level isn't what it needs to be compare to yours. It's going to hurt us more that you're winded and going half speed."

The Cardinals rotated as much as possible and even had some playing out of position because of the lack of depth. Fonville praised Cervantes, who asked to come out before realizing teammates needed a break and he stuck it out.

"He never came off the field ... just a kid who's willing to do those things, willing to fight through some pain, through some adversity. That's reason we are where we are," Fonville said.

In the 2022 Class 4A State Finals, after Clarksville scored two quick goals to start the second half, Cervantes broke the Panthers' momentum by pushing Farmington back into the lead, 3-2. He executed a penalty kick from 29 yards out. Cervantes booted the shot with his right foot, sending it toward the top left corner. Clarksville's goalkeeper got fingers on the shot but couldn't prevent it from bouncing down and in.

The Cardinals went on to win that match 4-3 and claim the 2022 Class 4A State championship in boys soccer.

"It was nerve-wracking, it was a tight game, but it was amazing to overcome and just win that match," Cervantes said. "It's by far one of the greatest memories I've ever had in my life."

Senior Season Highlights

In the spring Cervantes was one of 10 Farmington students signing national letters of intent to continue their education in collegiate competitive programs on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Cardinal Arena.

Cervantes, accompanied by his brother, Toni Cervantes, a 2021 Farmington graduate, and sister, Christina Cervantes, signed with Central Methodist.

Biggs introduced Cervantes as one of the few players he's had in soccer where he's like a coach on the field. When going into halftime, first the coaches talk and then they turn it over to the players.

"More times than not Jorge's going to have something of substance to say, and to fix a problem that we've had or an adjustment that we might be making," Biggs said.

Cervantes listed Drew White as tops among his teammates as key in holding him accountable and pushing him to excel.

"He's always pushed me. He's always trying to defend me, trying to win the ball. He's one of the main ones who always pushed me to my limits," Cervantes said.

Biggs noted Cervantes won 75 percent of the matches played while in high school at Farmington with the soccer program, and demonstrated a commitment to the team by switching positions.

"He is somebody who has played forward for the majority of his career, and made the change to center mid-fielder his senior season. So, not only can he score goals, he can pass the ball and make direct decisions on the field, as well," Biggs said.

Biggs said midway through his senior season, Cervantes recorded assists in every match.

De Queen knocked Farmington out of the 2023 Class 4A State tournament by handing the Cardinals a 2-0 loss in the quarterfinal round.

"Jorge, we wish you luck at the next level. We look forward to seeing all that you accomplish and Central Methodist is getting a really good one," Biggs said.

Cervantes plans to major in Electrical Engineering.

His long term goals are to "try to make the first team and just keep playing and hopefully win a national championship with CMU."