Tribute video honors slain Fargo policeman

During a press conference on Saturday, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski showed a nicely-designed 1:44 tribute video, featuring several clips from slain officer Jake Wallin's three-month stint with the department.

The video begins with Wallin, 23, Minnesota Army National Guard veteran that included a deployment to Afghanistan, speaking against a backdrop of the Fargo, North Dakota Police shoulder patch, showing an arch in front of a sunset with the city's motto, "Gateway to the West."

"Throughout my entire life, I've always wanted to work in some sort of position that had purpose behind my job and police officer is always what kind of came to me.

"I tried other careers, but I came right back into law enforcement as the career path I wanted to go." Wallin said.

The video shows clips of his on-the-job training, writing in an officer's logbook, seated in a briefing room, and exercising.

The scene shifts to a wall backdrop with emergency lights flashing as he greets the community.

"Hi, I'm Jake Wallin, I'm from St. Michael, Minnesota, and I've been to more countries than I have been states," he said.

That's followed by more workout clips and practice of administering a sobriety test using a pen to determine whether a subject can follow that with an eye.

The video returns to the shoulder patch backdrop with Wallin elaborating on his career choice.

"My desire to serves comes directly from the want/have a purpose for my job each and every day. I don't want to be sitting in an office wondering why I'm here every day. I want to be out, I want to be doing something that I can tell myself at the end of the day I made a difference somehow," he said.

Next, he's shown receiving congratulations from the Fargo Police command staff as he accepts his commission as a law enforcement officer, then shaking hands with fellow cadets, getting his badge pinned on his chest by his dad, and finally, proudly displaying his new badge in a pose with his family.

The video concludes with a solemn, "In Remembrance of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, denoting 'End of Watch' on July 14, 2023."

The video can be viewed at https://twitter.com/Fargo Police/status/16803215359 22274305?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet.