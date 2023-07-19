WCEL obituaries for July 19, 2023

Photo: Cann, Holden, Albirght

Christeen Albright

Christeen Albright, age 88, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born January 13, 1935, in Ballard, Oklahoma, the daughter of Jesse and Leora (Kennedy) Janes.

Christeen was an active member of the Sugar Hill Church in Lincoln for over 55 years where she served as a teacher, secretary and treasurer for the church. She loved everyone in the church, and everyone there loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Frank, John, Roy, and Jesse Jr., and four sisters, Jewel, Ruby, Annie and Irene.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James C. "J.C." Albright of the home; one son, James D. Albright and his wife Sharon of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; two grandsons, Brandon Albright and his wife Danielle of Farmington, Arkansas, and Trevyor Albright of New Baden, Illinois; three great grandchildren, Kaidyn, Makenna, and Ian of Farmington; one sister, Maxine Winningham and her husband Louis of Morrow, Arkansas; two brother-in-laws, Jeff Albright and his wife Bernice of Lincoln, Arkansas, and Archie Reed of Morrow; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sugar Hill Church 210 E School St. Lincoln, Arkansas 72744.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Lucile Cann

Lucile Cann, age 96, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville. She was born August 3, 1926, in Savoy Arkansas to Russell and Eula Tate.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Daniel Wayne Cann; parents, Russell and Eula Tate; brothers and their wives, Max and Arlene Tate, Homer and Viola Tate, LD and Katherine Tate; and one grandson, Cameron Alexander Clayton.

Survivors include a daughter, Elaine Clayton and husband Rick of Prairie Grove; grandchildren, Meredith Green and husband Blu of Farmington, Daniel Clayton and wife Jamie of Fayetteville; great-grandchildren, Nora and Tripp Green, Emma and Beau Clayton; sister-in-law, Dorotha Tate of West Fork.

She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove for over 70 years. Her faith was rooted in knowing God's love and it was always present in her commitment to friends and family. She had a great spirit, loving soul, and loved to laugh. She would tell you she never had a bad day. She was an accomplished card player and loved to win. She and her husband owned and operated Cann's Baits for over 30 years and sold their fishing lures all over the United States.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove or the Prairie Grove Senior Center.

Funeral service was held Thursday, July 13, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

Reba Dee Holden

Reba Dee Holden, age 94, a longtime resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 8, 1928, in Clyde, Arkansas, the daughter of Oty Franklin and Auda (Reed) Spinks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Denton Holden, one daughter, Sandra Jean Holden, one grandson, Clayton Holden, and one brother, Garland Spinks

Survivors include two sons, Denton Holden, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Cane Hill, Arkansas, and Perry Holden and his wife Donna of Lincoln, Arkansas; one daughter, Donna Kirk and her husband John of Cane Hill, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held July 10, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Holden

