What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

EQUALIZATION BOARD SCHEDULE

The Washington County Board of Equalization will continue taking appointments through Aug. 21, 2023. The Board of Equalization will begin meeting at 9 a.m., Aug. 1, in the assessor's conference room. At this time, the board members will be sworn in, have their organizational meeting, and will begin the session for the year.

FARMINGTON

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27 at Farmington Junior High, 278 West Main St. Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market will have a Back to School Bash donation day for its July 29 Farmers Market, held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street. The market will accept donations of school supplies and cash donations that day at the managers' booth. All supplies and money will support Farmington School District.

LINCOLN

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market has been changed to 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays. It is held at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

PRAIRIE GROVE

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.