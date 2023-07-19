Wilbanks promoted to Farmington deputy police chief

FARMINGTON -- Police Chief Brian Hubbard has promoted Capt. Mike Wilbanks to deputy police chief, a new position and rank in the police department.

Farmington City Council on July 10 approved Hubbard's request to create the position.

Council member Brenda Cunningham asked Hubbard if he knew the person he would hire for the position, and Hubbard immediately pointed to Wilbanks sitting in the room.

"That man right there is my right hand, my right hand and left hand," Hubbard said. "He's the man in my book."

Later in the week, Hubbard said Farmington is at the point it needs a deputy police chief.

"We're growing as a department and even smaller departments have one," Hubbard said.

The department has 21 full-time employees and is behind the state and national average for the number of officers per capita, Hubbard said. For Farmington, that would be around 26 officers, Hubbard said.

Wilbanks will have full chief authority when Hubbard is out.

The decision to promote Wilbanks was an easy one, according to Hubbard.

"We've worked together since he was at Washington County," Hubbard said. "I know his level of work and level of commitment. It has never wavered in my eyes."

He added, "There are some times I have more trust in him than I have in myself."

Promoting Wilbanks to the new position gave Hubbard the opportunity to promote others in the department.

Lt. Chad Parrish has been promoted to captain. Parrish has been with Farmington since 2001.

Sgt. John Collins has been promoted to lieutenant.

School Resource Officer Jason Cooper has been promoted to sergeant.

Officer Taylor Talley has been promoted to school resource officer.

Hubbard told council members that creating a deputy police chief position gives the younger officers something to aspire to in their career in Farmington.

"It's the best group of guys that I've worked with and I want to keep the morale up," Hubbard said.

Mayor Ernie Penn gave accolades to the police department at the council meeting.

"We have second to none, our police department, and all the people who work in that department are top notch," Penn said. "We've been very fortunate because we're not the highest paying police department in Northwest Arkansas and the competition for those officers is getting more fierce day in and day out."

Younger officers want to see a structure where they have the potential to move up if they stay with the department, Penn said.

Farmington has five police officers, including Hubbard, who are eligible to retire but have no plans to retire in the near future, Hubbard said.

"We love our job," Hubbard said. "We love our city and we love who we work with."

Wilbanks has 26 years of law enforcement experience. He worked for Washington County before starting with Farmington as a police officer in 2009.

He said he has stayed with Farmington because he's from Farmington.

"From the time I got here until now, I believe in the direction of this agency and its code of ethics and the way the city administration has allowed this department to function in today's world," Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said he believes Farmington officers serve the city with the "right heart" and "are able to function the right way without strain."

He attributes that to what Hubbard has built within the department.

"We have a department that understands its assignment and is one of service...We have a department full of guys willing to give their lives for people they don't know."

Wilbanks said he has a passion for his career and wants to pass that on to younger officers in the department.

Wilbanks, who keeps an open Bible in his office, frequently points to his faith in God and said he believes its is a calling from God for him to be in law enforcement.

"I'm careful to give God all the credit and to pray for discernment and guidance," he said.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mike Wilbanks has been promoted from captain to deputy police chief, a new position, for Farmington Police Department.



Sgt. John Collins with Farmington Police Department has been promoted to lieutenant.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Officer Taylor Talley with Farmington Police Department will move into a school resource officer role for the 2023-24 school year.

