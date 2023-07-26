A growing market

Submitted photo Lincoln Farmers Market, held 5-7:30 p.m. at Appletown at 1862 Pridemore Drive, has seen an increase in the number of vendors each week. Last week on July 20, eight vendors were set up at the market, and these vendors provided items such as fresh garden produce, eggs, beef, baked goods and homemade items. The market is sponsored by Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted photo Lincoln Farmers Market, held 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Appletown at 1862 Pridemore Drive, has seen an increase in the number of vendors each week. Last week on July 20, eight vendors were set up at the market, and these vendors provided items such as fresh garden produce, eggs, beef, baked goods and homemade items. The market is sponsored by Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.