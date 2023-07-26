A little bit of science

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Warren Cox, super science guy, lets kids experience frozen CO2, or dry ice, during his science show for the summer reading program at Prairie Grove Public Library. Warren is the son of Stephen Cox, owner of Mad Science of Northwest Arkansas. Stephen Cox is now producing Super Science of NWA, which provides educational entertainment for all ages.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Children at the summer reading program at Prairie Grove Public Library had great fun trying to catch the toilet paper being blown all around by Warren Cox and his electric blower. Cox of Tontitown brought an interactive science program to the library. The 2023 summer reading program ended July 19 with an outside party, complete with water games and inflatables. About 900 children attended events over the summer, according to Amanda Thulin, children's librarian.

