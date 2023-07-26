Access Medical Clinic open 7 days a week

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new healthcare office called Access Medical Clinic is a little back from the road on Heritage Parkway but the staff wants the community to know where it is and what it offers.

Access Medical Clinic at 871 E. Heritage Parkway opened Dec. 27, 2022, as a part of a healthcare company with a goal to serve smaller communities that have a need for medical and urgent care.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Tamera Rea, regional operations manager, said the company has 44 locations in Arkansas, Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas and Oklahoma. Rea oversees 13 clinics in Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"We're here to serve everybody," Rea said last week during a ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. "We can see you for primary care. We can see you for urgent care."

The clinic has two providers who are advanced nurse practitioners, Melissa Hutsell and Shalese Collins. The clinic also has two registered nurses and two receptionists.

Hutsell grew up in the Alma/Van Buren area and, prior to medical care, she was in education in Summerton, South Carolina, working with children who have special needs. Her parents had moved to Prairie Grove in 2006, and when she would visit them, she said she loved the community spirit.

Her parents' health began to fail so, in 2013, Hutsell and her family moved to Prairie Grove to help out. Then, in 2014, around age 37, Hutsell decided to go back to school and pursue nursing.

"I love this," Hutsell said. "This is what I'm about, serving people. I thought it was to be in education, but it actually turned out to be medicine was my calling."

As a provider, Hutsell said her goal is to give back to the community.

"I want to educate people about health prevention so they will be in better mental and physical shape," she said.

Hutsell achieved her registered nurse degree from North Arkansas College in Harrison and graduated from the University of South Alabama in December 2022, as a nurse practitioner with an emphasis on family medicine and a secondary emphasis in emergency medicine.

She started working for Access Medical Clinic about a month ago. Prior to that, she worked as an RN in emergency medicine for the past four years.

Collins earned her master's degree from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2021 and she's been a nurse practitioner for about two years specializing in family medicine. Collins said she can see patients of all ages, from newborn up to patients in their 80s and 90s.

Prior to Access Medical, Collins worked with a family medicine practice in Texarkana, Texas, and then moved to another family medical clinic for a time. She started as the first nurse practitioner with the Prairie Grove clinic in December 2022.

Both advanced nurse practitioners fall under Dr. Michael Hahn in Jonesboro.

The clinic makes appointments but also accepts walk-in patients. It provides school physicals, camp physicals and physicals for the Department of Transportation. It does not have a lab on site but can take lab specimens and take care of sutures and lacerations and other urgent needs.

The clinic accepts most insurance and files insurance claims. It offers a discount of 50% for the visit and any labs for a patient who is self-pay and pays the day of the appointment.

Rea said most of the patients so far are coming from Prairie Grove and Lincoln and even some from Fayetteville who do not want to have to wait to be seen by a provider.

"Our goal is to have someone in and out in an hour from the time they come in the door," Rea said.

Hutsell said the clinic has a "great family atmosphere."

She said Prairie Grove stands for community and integrity and that is the focus of Access Medical Clinic.

"We want to provide high quality care but we also want people to know that we do care. I'm super excited to be serving the community," Hutsell said.