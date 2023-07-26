Board appoints Wilson to fill vacancy

LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board's newest member is a former teacher, a parent in the district and a business owner.

The School Board on June 27 voted to appoint Jennifer Wilson to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Julie McConnell. McConnell resigned in June so that the district could hire her daughter, Darian Sanders, as a middle school teacher. State law does not allow a person to serve on a school board if a family member is employed by the school district.

The board appointed Wilson to the board's Zone 3 position. She attended her first regular meeting July 20.

Wilson moved to Lincoln in fourth grade and is a 1993 graduate of Lincoln High School. She has one child who graduated from Lincoln and her youngest is in 11th grade.

She graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., and taught school for eight years, one year in Oklahoma and the rest in Lincoln at the elementary school and then the middle school.

Wilson and her husband own WCM Construction, which is based in Lincoln. The business constructs barns, shops and garages.

Wilson said she was approached about the possibility of serving on the board, and said she was interested because she is a parent in the district and would like to be involved in helping the board make decisions for the school district.