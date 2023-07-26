City honors Hudson with Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Former Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson is the 2023 recipient of the city's Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award.

Mayor David Faulk presented Hudson with the award at the July 17 city council meeting. Hudson's grandson, Reed, stood beside him, and Hudson's son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Teresa Hudson, also were in the council room.

Buddy Lyle's widow, Pat Lyle, daughter and her husband, Gina and Bryan Bailey, stood with Hudson for the presentation.

This is the first award handed out since the covid pandemic. Past recipients of the award have been Pat Lyle and her daughter, Lesa Lyle Bement (the first year in 2015), Randall Rieff (2016), Jim and Sharon Glover (2017), Keith Bostian (2018) and Rick and Kara Ault (2019).

Hudson created the Buddy Lyle Citizenship Award in memory of Buddy Lyle, who passed away in June 2014. Lyle was active in the community as a member of the city council and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. He delivered Meals on Wheels and was active in his church, First Presbyterian Church.

For those who did not know Lyle, he was the definition of a volunteer and great citizen, offering his help anywhere it was needed, Hudson said at the time when announcing the award. The award is given annually to recognize someone who has volunteered time and service to make the community a better place.

Hudson served as mayor of Prairie Grove for 21 years before deciding not to run for re-election in November 2022. He is the longest serving mayor in Prairie Grove history. He also served as a city council member and on various other city, county and state committees and organizations for more than 20 years

Faulk said all the years of Hudson's involvement in many organizations represent "just the years of dedication that Mr. Hudson has give to the city of Prairie Grove, all the various committees in our city, in our county and even on the state level. He is a man who really shows excellence when it comes to volunteer hours and the commitment to the development of city, the county itself and the state as a whole."

Faulk added as he handed the plaque to Hudson, "On a personal level, I can't tell you how much it means to me to hand this over to Mr. Hudson. It is without a doubt, sir, a great honor to present you with the Buddy Lyle Citizen of the Year award."

The former mayor became emotional as he spoke briefly after receiving the award.

"All I want to say is that the name on this, Buddy Lyle, it's what makes it so special," said Hudson.

A committee of council members - Paula Ditmars, Doug Stumbaugh and Chris Powell - selected Hudson as the 2023 recipient of the award.

Ditmars said Stumbaugh nominated Hudson for the award, and she and Powell agreed 100%. Other names were brought up and these people will be possibilities for future years, she said.

"I thought he was very deserving because of his years of serving and dedication," Ditmars said. "I feel it's such an honor to be named to this award."

Stumbaugh said he nominated Hudson because of his years of service as mayor, city council and his years serving in other organizations.

"He served in the Lions Club for a long time," Stumbaugh. "To me, that award is someone who is giving back to the citizens."

Hudson gave back by serving in various capacities to benefit the city and citizens, Stumbaugh said.

He said he thought it was fitting to present Hudson with the award to honor him for all his years of service and it was a way to wrap up Hudson's career as a public servant.

Powell said Hudson's name was the first to come up.

Hudson was selected, Powell said, "because of his dedication and sacrifice that he's made to our community. He's been mayor, on the city council, the Lions Club, the chamber. You name it. He's had his hand in everything."

Since this is the first award to be given out in four years, Hudson was the "best name and the best person" to start back with the tradition to recognizing someone annually for the award, Powell said.