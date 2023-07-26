College news

Honor Society

The following area college students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Kevin Barker of Prairie Grove at Emporia State University; Chasity Spicer of Prairie Grove at Arkansas State University, Michael Speight of Lincoln at Kansas State University.

University of Central Oklahoma

Blake Putnam of Farmington graduated from University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management as a part of the spring 2023 class, which included 1,313 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) conferred degrees and certificates to 1,096 students in its five colleges and graduate school, including Laura L. Sparks of Prairie Grove.

Lee University

Alisha Willett of Cane Hill achieved Dean's List honors during the spring semester at Lee University, a private school in Cleveland, Tenn.

Williams Baptist University

Rogan Ross of Prairie Grove received his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice during the spring commencement May 6. He graduated with cum laude honors.

Arkansas Tech University

The following area students are on the ATU Dean's List for spring semester at the Russellville campus: from Farmington, Morganne Elizabeth Browning (4.0), Rylee Lynae Curran (4.0), Noah Mikel Disheroon, Nicole Grace Holt, Britney Diem Huong Norindr, Lark Erin Sybrant (4.0), Astrid Johanna Valle (4.0), Grace Erin Webb (4.0); from Lincoln, Averi Claire Massey (4.0), Brendon Kade Mitchell (4.0), Emilee Roy (4.0), Kaitlyn Brooke Shepard; from Prairie Grove, Kaylee Grace Elder (4.0), Elly L. Stone (4.0); from Summers, Hailey Noel Andrews (4.0).

Harding University

Chelsey Carter of Farmington received a Master of Arts degree in teaching in elementary education during the spring commencement ceremony.

The following area students were on the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester: Gracie Foster of Prairie Grove, a junior studying accounting; Silas Wood of Farmington, a sophomore, studying finance; Knox Laird of Farmington, a senior, studying social science.

Southern Arkansas University Tech

The following area students were honored as graduates during the May 6, 2023, commencement ceremonies for SAU Tech. Each earned a certificate of proficiency in criminal justice: Dalton Solley, Tyler Beck, Seth Coker and Emily Payne, all from Farmington, and Alexis Bartholomew from Prairie Grove.

UA Fulbright College

The following area students were named to the spring 2023 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas:

From Farmington: James Batey, Amber Comer, Quinn Davis, Jared Georgianna, Zachery Ingle, Ashton Kincade, Connor Sharp, Madison Stratton, Anna Taliaferro, Cole Tice, Kaylin Townsend, Jansen Williams.

From Prairie Grove: Alister Essex, Jonathan Fox, Jordan Gore, Ethan Gross, Colton Kilgore, Micah Sam, Harrison Lowe, Eleanor Nations, Dakota Reed, Carter Scates, Hailey Skoch, Faith Southerly, April Stout, Tyler Trammell, Taci Vickery, Erica Witt.

From Lincoln: Olivia Scarbrough, Chenyeng Vang, Keara Wallace.

From Summers: Kari Gibson.

Missouri State University

Willa Rutherford of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List for the sporing 2023 semester.