Council approves bid for Sugar Hill sewer rehab

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council processed grants, paid an old bill and approved purchase of a new vehicle for the police department at its July 18 meeting.

The council also approved a bid from Orr Construction of Davenport, Okla., for Phase 1 of the Sugar Hill Sewer Rehabilitation Project. McClelland Consulting, a Fayetteville engineering firm, prepared recommendations and technical specifications for the first phase of the project.

The city received four qualifying bids, the lowest in the amount of $560,054 from Orr Construction.

"We've been working on this for several years," said Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens. "We had to scale back the project to option one."

Rhonda Hulse, city office manager and grants coordinator, said the city will pay for the project with $285,000 from a grant the city got several years ago with the balance of $275,054 coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

According to Hulse, the city has a total of $409,000 of ARPA funds available.

"The construction is already approved, but we will come back to you for a contingency if we need it," Hulse said. "Because it is grant and ARPA funds, there's no additional funds out of our budget for it."

The council approved a resolution authorizing Hutchens to submit a grant application to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for improvements at South Park.

There are several stipulations within the Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant Application Guide.

The park area defined by the project boundary map, submitted with the application, must remain in outdoor recreation use in perpetuity, regardless if the property is bought or developed with matching grant funds and all future overhead utility lines within the project boundary must be placed underground. In addition, the project area must remain open and available for public use at all reasonable times of the day and year, although facilities can be reserved for special events, but cannot be reserved, leased or assigned for exclusive use, and the project area must be kept clean, maintained, and operated in a safe and healthful manner.

Hulse said the grant application could potentially be turned in Aug. 1.

"It's a 50/50 match, so in a sense, you're giving your blessing that we can apply," she told the council.

Hutchens informed the council plans include erecting a pavilion where the old "teeter-totter" used to be, so that birthday parties and other gatherings can be held at the pavilion. The structure will be centrally located where it's visible from anywhere within the park.

Hulse said she lives near Bumble Bee Park and its pavilion gets used all the time. She said the grant application must be made by Aug. 26.

"If we get the grant, it'll have to come back to council to appropriate the funds anyway," Hulse said.

Hutchens said the city is awaiting estimates before proceeding with the grant application.

Council member John Wood made a motion to approve the resolution, which was seconded by Mary West. The council approved it unanimously.

In other action, the council approved a $15,022 appropriation from the fire department's budget to complete the purchase of fire fighting equipment including coats, pants, boots, gloves and helmets from Casco Industries, of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Former Fire Chief Thomas Pinder ordered the equipment and it was received last fall.

"We have the uniforms, all the products are in service, but somehow it slipped through the cracks and we never got a bill," Hutchens told the council.

A resolution also was passed to change the purchase price of $52,200.51, approved at the April 18, 2023, meeting, to $55,200.51 for the purchase of a new police vehicle from Superior Automotive Group.

"It's just a correction. The original bid was $55,200.51," Hulse said, adding, "We accepted the bid."

City Attorney Steve Zega advised that $52,200.51 is within the budget, but the $55,200.51 is not within the budget.

"You have to put it within the budget," Zega said, "You've got to do an ordinance to change an ordinance."

On the heels of that, the council approved the vehicle purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe with the funds coming out of the police budget, and amended the budget to show the corrected purchase price.