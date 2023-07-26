Districts see transfers through School Choice law

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District received 126 applications through the state's Public School Choice law from parents asking to transfer their children to the school district for the 2023-24 school year, according to the administration office.

Of this 126, five were denied because the district was reaching capacity for those specific grades. In addition, a few parents have since rescinded their request to transfer to Farmington.

The School Choice law, passed in 2013, gives students and their parents the freedom to enroll in a district other than the one in which in they live. Applications are accepted from Jan. 1 to May 1 for the following school year. Districts have to let parents know if their application is accepted by July 1.

The law has some restrictions. A district may lose no more than 3% of its enrollment to school-choice transfers. It also allows a district to reject an application if the district has reached at least 90% of its maximum authorized student population in a given program, class, grade level or building.

Arkansas law allows parents to appeal a decision to the Arkansas Board of Education if their application is denied. The new LEARNS Act expands the appeal process and allows parents to appeal to a district's school board if a request to transfer is denied.

Kim Williamson with Farmington administration office said 47 of the approved applications were for kindergarten students. Another 13 were for second graders and 13 were for seventh graders. All other grades were represented in the applications, except students going into 12th grade.

For incoming students through School Choice, the majority are coming from Fayetteville and Prairie Grove, according to Williamson. Others are coming from Bentonville, Greenland, Lincoln, Springdale and West Fork.

Williamson said 29 students asked to transfer from Farmington through School Choice, but only two of these were from students attending Farmington schools. All the others had been attending another school district when they moved to Farmington and wanted to stay in their current schools.

Prairie Grove School District received applications from 59 students asking to transfer to Prairie Grove through School Choice, according to Darlene Burris with the administration office. The students are coming from Lincoln (35) West Fork (10), Farmington (3), Greenland (5), Springdale (2), Fayetteville (3) and Bentonville (1).

Burris said Prairie Grove did not deny any School Choice applications.

Prairie Grove has 83 students outgoing through School Choice to school districts that include Lincoln, Farmington, Greenland, Springdale and Fayetteville.

Lincoln Consolidated School District received 25 applications for students to transfer into the district through School Choice. About 40 students have indicated they will transfer to another school district using the law, according to Haily Reaves in the administration office.