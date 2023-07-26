Downtown improvement bids come in too high

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove will not award a contract at this time for Phase 2A of its downtown improvement project because bids came in much higher than the money available.

Chuck Wiley, public works manager, said Brothers Construction of Van Buren submitted a low bid of $8.7 million. The high bid was more than $9 million.

Phase 2A of the downtown project is for storm drain and water line improvements along Buchanan Street and parts of Kate Smith and Mock streets and cosmetic improvements to the downtown area.

Wiley said the city will work with Brothers and the engineers to decide what can be eliminated and what is the priority. He said drainage improvements and replacing old water lines definitely are priorities for the project.

Wiley gave an update about the bids during the city council's July 17 meeting.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said the city does not have the money for everything in the bid. One reason the bids came in so high, he said, is that the cost for the drainage pipes was much more than expected.

Looking at money available for the project, Oelrich said Prairie Grove probably would be able to accept a cost of around $4.7 million for Phase 2A.

Wiley also reported on another issue with Phase 1 of the downtown project, which is rehab of water lines. The contractor, Privcon, is asking for a $240,000 change order and Wiley said he has refused the request because a majority of the work is included in the existing contract.

The contractor wants more money to cut and cap the old lines to take them out of service and for tie-ins to new lines, all work that is in the original contract, Wiley said.

He said he is hoping for a resolution. The company had to put up a performance bond and, if the issue is not resolved, the next step will be litigation, but Wiley said he hopes it doesn't come to that.

"We would like to work this out, get it completed," Wiley said last week, noting the project is about six months behind schedule. The contractor has not given a reason why it has taken so long, but Wiley told council members it is his opinion the contractor "did not have the means or the manpower for this job."

Oelrich said the new lines are functional but the old pipes have to be taken out of service.

Wiley said work on a new playground at Muddy Fork Park should start in about two weeks. The equipment has been delivered but installation has been delayed because of backorder problems and availability of equipment. The city received a matching state recreational grant with a June expiration but the grant deadline has been extended. The new bathroom facility at the park is almost finished except for some work on the water line.

In other action July 17, the council voted to rescind a vote from its June meeting to partner with the Prairie Grove Historical Society to help raise funds to restore an Edgar Allen Payne painting. The council instead voted to use city funds for the project, estimated to cost around $8,000.

Mayor David Faulk said the painting has been shipped to California for restoration and should be back to the city in about two months.

Faulk recommended using city funds, instead of asking citizens to donate money for it, and pointed out the city has the money in its accounts to pay for the restoration.

"We're asking taxpayers to give us more money," Faulk said. "That's not right."

Faulk said the council voted to keep and restore the painting and he didn't think it was proper to then turn around and ask citizens to give money to help pay for it.

The council did vote to continue to have a partnership with the historical society on other matters, as needed.