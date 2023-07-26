LINCOLN – Among the most famous Native American women, Pocahontas and Sacagewa both experienced the "Missing" status, while Nancy Ward reversed that label acting on behalf of Lydia Bean.

All three Native American women played pivotal roles in shaping American history. The "Missing" status of both Pocahontas and Sacagawea played out a lot like the role of Jacob's "Missing Son," Joseph, going from slave to implementing "Emergency Management" principles that would save both his father's family and Egypt from famine.

Each helped prevent starvation, while Ward restored a "Missing" frontier woman to her family after preventing her execution.

Princess Dispels Stereotypes

Pocahontas, born around 1596 most likely in what's now Virginia, first encountered the Jamestown settlers during the winter of 1607 with the capture of Capt. John Smith by Powhatan's brother Opechancanough. Smith was displayed at several Powhatan Indian towns before being brought to their capital, Werowocomoco.

The quick-thinking 11-year-old prized daughter of Chief Powhatan leveraged her influence to save Smith from execution. Six years later her status as a Native American princess made her the target of a political ploy by Capt. Samuel Argall and she was lured onto a ship and kidnapped when she was around 16 or 17 in 1613.

Pocahontas thrived even in the midst of these circumstances while "Missing" from her people. She fell in love with John Rolfe, married him with her father's blessing, which led to the "Peace of Pocahontas." She bore a son, Thomas Rolfe, and became one of the first of her people to voluntarily cross the Atlantic on a ship and visit Europe.

Up to that time, the English considered Native Americans as savages, who had no sense of decency, but Pocahontas dispelled that stereotype. She found commonality with the English through their reverence for nobility, which was her birthright, and once was seated near King James I and Queen Anne while attending a masque as a visiting dignitary.

Teenage Wilderness Guide

Sacagawea was born around 1788 in what is now the state of Idaho. When she was 12, an enemy tribe, the Hidatsa, raided her Lemhi Shoshone homeland, captured her and took her to Hidatsa villages near present-day Bismarck, North Dakota.

Sacagawea was sold to French-Canadian trader Toussaint Charbonneau, who took her as one of his wives. Charbonneau convinced Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark to hire him as a guide during their exploration of the Lousiana Purchase as commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson, and brought along his teenage wife.

Sacagawea gave birth to a son, Jean-Baptiste Charbonneau, whom Clark later nicknamed "Pomp," meaning "first born" in Shoshone on February 11, 1805, then set out with her husband and the Corps of Discovery on April 7, 1805.

Approximately five years after she went "Missing," Sacagawea recognized her brother, Cameahwait, who had become a Shoshone chief, while the 17-year-old girl served as translator between the explorers and Shoshone on August 15, 1805.

The explorers' journals record Sacagawea ran to embrace Cameahwait and wept as her "Missing" status came to an end. She then resumed her duties as interpreter. Her contributions to the Corps of Discovery go down in U.S. history among the most notable of Native American women.

Advocate Rescues Captive

Ward exemplifies the type of advocate "Missing" women desperately cry out for, a lifeline to latch onto and escape from a gruesome demise at the hands of their captors.

Born in 1738 at Chota, Tenn., 29 miles south of present day Knoxville, Ward was given the name Nanye-hi, which signified "One who goes about." At 17, she was a wife and mother of two, when accompanying her husband, Kingfisher, into the "Battle of Taliwa" in 1755.

Ward chewed lead bullets for Kingfisher's rifle to make them more deadly. When he was killed, she picked up his rifle and led a charge that unnerved the Creeks and brought victory to the Cherokee.

For this act of valor, Ward attained prominence as Ghighau or "Beloved Woman of the Cherokee." She headed the Women's Council and sat on the Council of Chiefs. She held complete power over prisoners. Another title associated with the position was Agi-ga-u-e, or "War Woman." According to the Tennessee Encyclopedia, she prepared the warriors' Black Drink, a sacred ritual preparatory to war.

Bryant Ward, an English trader and veteran of the French and Indian War, took up residence with the Cherokee and married Nanye-hi in the late 1750s, which led to her identity as "Nancy Ward." The couple had one daughter, Betsy.

Ward used her stature to prevent Bean, a white captive of the Cherokee, from being burned at the stake in July of 1776. Ward couldn't immediately set Bean free, but she could guarantee the "missing" woman's safety. Bean lived with Ward and taught her family how to make butter and cheese. Eventually, Ward was able to send Bean back to her family accompanied by Ward's brother, Longfellow, and her son, Fivekiller, to bring the woman's "Missing status" to a happy conclusion.