History of ‘Competitive Equity’ and what it means now

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove might not remain one of the smallest football schools competing in the 5A classification beginning with the 2024 season, depending upon what's decided in the State Capital.

Prairie Grove's fate hinged upon the result of actions taken by the governing body of the Arkansas Activities Association, which weren't available at press time, at its annual meeting Monday afternoon at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

There's no quick breakdown of how that affects the 2024-26 football reclassification cycle, subject to the Competitive Equity Factor. Still, we'll cover the main points.

Legislative Involvement

During its 2021 session, the Arkansas State Legislature got involved in shaping the landscape of high school athletics, in particular seeking "Competitive Equity" between public and private schools.

Jim Wooten, a Republican Representative from Beebe, sponsored Arkansas House Bill 1097, which called for the Arkansas Activities Association to address the "Competitive Equity" issue by creating two separate conference systems and establishing two tiers of playoff and state tournament systems, one for public schools and another for private schools.

Wooten's bill, filed on January 7, 2021, eventually died in a House Committee on Oct. 15, 2021, but it had already achieved its goal by prompting passage of the "Competitive Equity Factor" for classifying non-public schools by the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors by a 157-28 vote on June 20, 2021.

The idea behind the "Competitive Equity Factor" intended to provide the Triple A with a tool to level the playing field between public and private schools, and address concerns about what many in the Natural State deemed a "disproportionate number of state championships won by private schools."

Point System Grading

The Competitive Equity Factor implemented a formula for determining whether a private school could be considered "overly competitive" in a sport in its assigned classification over a four-year span.

A point system was established for scoring the competitiveness of private schools, with a school earning 4 points for winning a state championship, 3 for a state runnerup, 2 for winning a playoff or state tournament game, and 1 for achieving a winning conference record.

Private schools were already elevated one classification above their enrollment by rule. The adoption of the "Competitive Equity Factor" meant a private school could potentially jump again in classification for earning 10 competitive balance points over the 4-year span.

Teams could also drop a classification for earning two points or fewer, but no further than their enrollment classification.

The most points a team could earn in a season stood at four, and points were only added to a private school's total annually -- for instance, Shiloh Christian won a football playoff game in 2018 (2 points), followed by a Class 4A State Runner-up season (3 points) in 2019, won the Class 4A State championship (4 points) in 2020 and finished as Class 4A State Runner-up (3 points) in 2021, to accumulate a 4-year total of 12 points.

It was hard to argue against the level of success attained by the Saints (winning 53 games and losing only 6) during the grading period, which mandated a jump from 4A to 5A in football beginning with the 2022-23 school year when the "Competitive Equity Factor" went into effect.

Football Only Nixed

Last year, the governing body rejected a proposal, which would have applied the "Competitive Equity Factor" only to football by a 104-42 vote.

The original "Competitive Equity Factor" didn't count private schools toward the total number of conference schools, which were set at the state's largest 16 football schools designated as Class 7A, the next 16 as Class 6A, followed by 32 for Class 5A, 48 for Class 4A, 48 for Class 3A and the remaining 48 in Class 2A.

This past football season was played with 16 schools in Class 7A, 19 in Class 6A, 33 in Class 5A, 47 in Class 4A, 50 in Class 3A and 48 in Class 2A.

Proposal No. 7

That led to Proposal No.7, which, if passed, would reset football conferences in various classifications beginning with the 2024 season as follows:

Class 7A -- The largest 16 football playing public schools by ADM and nonpublic schools assigned by Competitive Equity Factor (for a total of 16).

Class 6A -- The next largest 16 football playing public schools by ADM and nonpublic schools assigned by Competitive Equity Factor (for a total of 16).

Class 5A -- The next largest 32 football playing public schools by ADM and nonpublic schools assigned by Competitive Equity Factor (for a total of 32).

Class 4A -- The next largest 48 football playing public schools by ADM and nonpublic schools assigned by Competitive Equity Factor (for a total of 48).

Class 3A -- The next largest 48 football playing public schools by ADM and nonpublic schools assigned by Competitive Equity Factor (for a total of 48).

Class 2A -- The remainder of football playing public schools and nonpublic schools assigned by Competitive Equity Factor.

Prairie Grove switches classification with the passage of Proposal No. 7, which would drop the Tigers, which were bumped up in 2022 to 5A, back to 4A in football for the 2024-2026 cycle. It would also negate a jump up to 5A by Gravette in football, and the Lions would remain Class 4A through the 2024-2026 cycle.

Proposal No. 8

If passed, Proposal No. 8 reduces the "Competitive Equity Factor" grading period down to a 2-year plan for evaluating private schools instead of a 4 year basis.

The point guidelines don't change -- 4 for state champion, 3 for state runnerup, 2 for winning playoff (state tournament) game, 1 for winning conference record.

Stipulations would shift to a school attaining 5 or more points under the new plan as "Dominant and must move up a class," while schools scoring from 1-to-4 points as "Competitive and must stay in current classification," and those scoring no points as "Non-competitive and may drop one class," but cannot fall below a class under its enrollment.

Potential Consequences

A myriad of possibilities exist within any combination of the passage of Proposal No. 6, Proposal No. 7 and Proposal No. 8.

If Proposal No. 6 passes, Class 4A will have eight conferences instead of the current six, and add another regional tournament.

The new 5A West for all sports other than football looks to be comprised of Alma, Farmington, Greenwood, Harrison, Mountain Home, Russellville, Siloam Springs and Van Buren. The Cardinals get bumped up to Class 5A for all sports in 2024.

The main conference alignment for the 4A-1 for all sports other than football includes: Berryville, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest, Huntsville, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian. The Saints could potentially move up a class in certain sports like baseball and volleyball or even drop a class in boys basketball, girls basketball and boys soccer, and wind up competing at three different levels in 2024.

Under one scenario, should Shiloh Christian fall to 3A in either or both boys and girls basketball, the 4A-1 would consist of a 7-team league. In another, if Shiloh Christian wins a baseball state championship, the Saints would move up to Class 5A baseball, leaving the 4A-1 with seven teams. In yet a third scenario pertaining to girls soccer, Shiloh Christian doesn't go up unless it reaches the state championship.

The main conference alignment for the 3A-1 for all sports other than football will likely contain Arkansas Arts Academy, Cedarville, Elkins, Greenland, Haas Hall-Bentonville, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, Lincoln and West Fork.

