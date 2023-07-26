PG Middle School receives $10,000 playground grant

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School District's new superintendent, Lance Campbell, participated in his first school board meeting on July 18, with central office administrators and most of the building principals and assistant principals in the room for the meeting.

The board met in executive session for about 45 minutes and then reconvened in public session to approve the consent agenda, which includes personnel actions.

Middle school principal Luke Humphreys and Carmel Perry, the district's wellness coordinator, reported on a $10,000 grant from Casey's General Store that will be used to purchase and install a pavilion in the back for students.

Humphreys gave all the credit for the grant to Perry, who applied for the playground grant last summer when the school did not have any equipment for students to use. Now the school has playground equipment, so Humphreys said he surveyed his students to see how they wanted to spend the money.

They were given options, such as a soccer goal, covered areas for shade, more swings, walking trail and benches.

Surprisingly, Humphreys said, a covered area received the most responses, 28.6%. A soccer goal and another climbing apparatus came in second, so those items may be future additions to the playground, he said.

Playworks will install a 8-foot by 15-foot awning in the southeast part of the playground in the fall. Humphreys said some picnic tables will be moved under the awning. In addition, he said the school plans to purchase and plant some trees for the playground area.

The board heard updates on curriculum, facilities and technology.

David Kellogg, assistant superintendent of transportation, maintenance and facilities, reported that property insurance premiums will increase about 114% from $99,367 to $212,590 through the Arkansas School Board Association for the 2023-24 school year. The increase is mainly due to major weather-related claims throughout the state. Kellogg said it is expected the Arkansas Legislative Council will approve paying 30% of the property insurance increase for schools this year. For Prairie Grove, that would be almost $34,000, he said.

The board approved the property insurance as recommended by Campbell.

The board also approved vehicle insurance for $16,680 and insurance for mobile equipment for $432 for the new year.

Kellogg reported that door locks are being installed on classroom doors so that when a door closes, it automatically locks. In an email, he said the district is on schedule to have the locking feature on all classroom doors by the start of school.

Ray Ruland, technology director, said new firewalls have been installed to help protect the district from cyber attacks. This was last updated five years ago, he said.

The board's last item for the night was to approve Campbell as the ex officio financial secretary for the district.

For certified personnel, the board approved hiring Kathleen McDowell as an elementary school teacher and David Kinnamon for high school special education. It accepted a resignation from elementary teacher Morgan Turner.

The next board meeting will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15.