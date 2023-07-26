Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Bryony Shepherd, 35, of Lincoln, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Levi Wright, 20, of Lincoln, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Makayla Calvin, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anna Weber, 40, of Lincoln, was cited July 15 in connection with battery third degree.

Chastidy Lawhorn, 47, of Lincoln, was arrested July 14 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, speeding, no liability insurance.

Britany Chavez, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 16 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, continuous driving in left lane.

Aaron Martinez, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Gaither, 34, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Greenwood, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Mobley, 48, of West Fork, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeremy Thompson, 35, of Springdale, was arrested July 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Darrion Foster, 27, of Muskogee, Okla., was cited July 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Anthony Kochell, 19, of Lincoln, was cited July 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeremiah Weber, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 10 in connection with domestic battery third degree, disorderly conduct, PI, MIP, possession of a controller substance (marijuana), PDP.

Kristen French, 19, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 10 in connection domestic battery third degree, disorderly conduct, PI, MIP, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

William Kennan, 33, of Rogers, was cited July 19 in connection with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Tammie Hayre, 44, of Winslow, was cited July 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bridgette Paine, 34, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 19 in connection with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor third degree, refusal to submit to chemical test, use of wireless device for interactive communication, leaving the scene of an accident, maintaining control of vehicle.

Mariah Williams, 28, of Lincoln, was cited July 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.