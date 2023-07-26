RELIGION: Do You React or Respond?

I could hardly believe my ears. Two grown men, in a public setting, were vehemently arguing.

"I didn't say that!"

"Yes, you did!"

"Get your head on straight – I didn't say that!"

"You did so say it, you__" (I won't repeat the descriptive term he used.)

That went on for several minutes before one of them left, shouting a few more words, slamming the door. And neither of them understood that they were not insulting each other; they were insulting themselves.

I remember our children arguing like that a few times. I still remember when I argued like that with my sisters when I was a kid.

When we lived in New Mexico, one of our close friends, Francis, was a state representative. My wife, Carol, was having lunch with her one day, and Francis told Carol about the fracas that took place in the state legislature. Representatives from all sides of the aisles were yelling, some were cursing, slamming fists on the desks ... all because of a difference of opinion about one of the issues up for a vote.

The two men arguing, my children, my sisters and I, and the state representatives were reacting to differences of opinions without taking time to think them through. We tried to win the argument by force emotion, where we should have been attempting to understand with our intellect.

We'll forgive the kids for the childish behavior. We've all grown up now, and when we grow up physically, we need to grow up emotionally and intellectually. I'm reminded of what the Apostle Paul said in 1 Corinthians 13:11, "When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things."

Anger and negative emotions damage the body as well as damage relationships.

We must understand that stress is linked to general health. If you're stressed and angry, you'll shorten your lifespan. Here's some info I gleaned from medical reports.

Angry outbursts put our hearts at great risk. Chris Aiken, MD, an instructor in clinical psychiatry at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and director of the Mood Treatment Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said, "In the two hours after an angry outburst, the chance of having a heart attack doubles."

Anger increases our risk of stroke. One study discovered a three times higher risk of having a stroke from a blood clot to the brain or bleeding within the brain during the two hours after an angry outburst.

Getting angry weakens our immune system. Harvard University scientists found that in healthy people, simply recalling an angry experience from their past caused a six-hour dip in levels of the antibody immunoglobulin A, the cells' first line of defense against infection.

Hostility can hurt your lungs. A medical group studied 670 men over eight years using a hostility scoring method to measure anger levels and assessed any changes in lung function. The men with the highest hostility ratings had significantly worse lung capacity, which increased their risk of respiratory problems.

Anger is also linked to depression. Numerous studies have linked depression with aggression and angry outbursts.

Anger problems can make your anxiety worse. If you're a worrier, it's important to note that anxiety and anger can go hand-in-hand. In a 2012 study published in the journal Cognitive Behavior Therapy, researchers found that anger can exacerbate symptoms of anxiety disorder, a condition characterized by an excessive and uncontrollable worry that interferes with a person's daily life. Not only were higher levels of anger found in people with anxiety disorders, but hostility -- along with internalized, unexpressed anger in particular -- contributed greatly to the severity of anxiety.

How do we negate the effects of anger? Proverbs 17:22 (NKJV) tells us, "A merry heart does good, like medicine, but a broken spirit dries the bones." The NLT says, "A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit saps a person's strength."

Sometimes it's hard to stay calm, so here's my idea: If I can do something about it, do it. If I cannot do anything about it, it's not my problem, so let it go. And that prevents a lot of stress.

Proverbs 3:5-6 teaches us, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight."

Don't react to man and problems but respond to God.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected].