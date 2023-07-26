Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 10

Harps - Deli/Bakery

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: A can of flying bug spray that was labeled "not for use in food areas" was present. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: None.

Harps - Food Store

319 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: There was a package of raw sausage displayed above ready-to-eat breakfast kits. The produce sink sanitizer level was at less than 150 ppm quat. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: None.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: Orange juice and applesauce were at 44 degrees in the glass self-serve fridge. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is encrusted food stuck to the top of the cavity of the microwave. The inside shelves of an unused refrigeration unit have a buildup of food debris. The front doors do not completely close leaving a gap which can allow pests to enter the facility.

July 13

Casey's

305 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Two cartons of raw eggs were over ready-to-eat food. Priority foundation violations: Ready-to-eat cookie dough is not date-marked. Core violations: None.

Dairy Queen

310 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Hot dogs were at 47 degrees and chicken nuggets at 49 degrees in cooler 2. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The men's restroom lacked a handwash notice. There is a buildup of ice on the cooling unit in the walk-in freezer.

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Dumpster lid was open.

July 14

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: There is evidence of pests in the cabinets. Core violations: There is a large gap at the top of the kitchen window. Permit expired 06/30/2022.

