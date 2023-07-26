SQUARE DANCE PHOTOS WANTED

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, AUG. 11

The Washington County Enterprise-Leader will once again publish its special section with photos of square dance groups participating in the Clothesline Fair. The section will run in the Aug. 30 issue before Labor Day weekend.

The deadline to submit photos is Friday, Aug. 11. Please email photos as a .jpg file to [email protected]. Photos should be sent as a large or actual size with the name of the group and the names of the kids listed left to right, in paragraph style, not line by line.

For more information, contact Lynn Kutter, [email protected], 479-856-2111.