Stabilizing force at goalkeeper

FARMINGTON -- Farmington 2023 graduate Brenlee Fields, a 5-feet-7 goalkeeper, will continue her soccer career at Evangel University, of Springfield, Mo.

"As a player and as a person she's had an amazing past year," said Austin Lewis, who served as an assistant coach with the Farmington girls soccer program.

Lewis said Fields possesses a "tremendous work ethic" and presented herself as an asset to the coaching staff with her capacity to influence her teammates.

Her poise in the locker room and presence on the travel bus became a boon when the Lady Cardinals underwent a coaching change with an abrupt resignation in mid-school year and Josh Fonville, then an assistant football coach with no soccer experience, took over as "interim head coach" for the 2022 season.

That situation threatened to throw the program into chaos but Fields helped coaches stabilize the team.

"She's brought a lot to the team as far as being the glue that held a lot of those players together," Lewis said. "It was kind of on the crazy side last year in terms of getting everybody on the same page. Brenlee was a player that I could go to that everyone liked, that everyone would get behind. When she spoke to the team as a whole, they listened to her. She's a great teammate."

Fields' recalled joy spilling over on road trips, in pregame locker room moments and warm ups even when the team knew they were over-matched.

"One of my favorite memories was going to a match at Harrison. We knew we were going to get beat but we were all just so excited. We just went out there and gave it our all," Fields said.

The Lady Cardinals absorbed a 5-0 defeat in 4A West action at Harrison on April 1, 2022, during her junior season, yet measured improvement within those circumstances, having taken a 6-0 drubbing from the same Lady Goblins in a nonconference loss at Cardinal Stadium two weeks earlier on March 14, 2022.

At that point they still didn't have a win, having opened the 2022 season with three straight 1-1 ties, but managed to blank Gentry, 5-0, in a 4A West league match on March 29, 2022.

"Even the bus ride home was still fun after a loss, but just being there as a teammate and working all hard together was the most fun part of it. They've become like a family to me," Fields said.

Fields appreciates the new state-of-the-art soccer facilities that were packaged in the $16 million Farmington Sports Complex surrounding Cardinal Stadium completed in the later summer of 2019. The turf surface can be a goalie's friend.

"Having a nice turf field is really good, especially as a goalkeeper diving on the ground a lot," Fields said.

Road trips help make Farmington student-athletes aware that not all schools fielding soccer programs have facilities at the level the Lady Cardinals enjoy.

"Our weight room's really nice. We've been working out in there a lot, and having an indoor [practice facility] with air conditioning is really nice because it doesn't matter what the weather is, we can practice and train together," Fields said.

She extended thanks to her friends for always coming to her matches and supporting her, and to her coaches for just being there through thick and thin even when she admits she wasn't in the best of moods.

From Lewis' perception, Fields made positive contributions, although he acknowledged realizing the stress she was under as a junior.

"As far as her junior season goes, it was kind of tough for her," Lewis said.

He recalled having discussions with Fields, emphasizing her role as one of the better returning player players on the roster for her senior year.

"Her, being our goalkeeper, she was a big staple on the field for senior year, especially being in that position as a tremendous leader to new freshmen and sophomores who didn't have as much experience as she did," Lewis said. "She was going to be that person to step up, she was going to leader that we needed coming into her senior season."

The Lady Cardinals finished 3-9 overall in 2023 with a 3-5 record in the 4A West.

Fields' future plans aren't complicated.

"I'm going to Evangel University. I'm going to study Exercise Science and become a cross fit trainer and just help other people achieve their athletic goals. That's always been an inspiration of mine," Fields said.

She wanted to thank her parents, Ron and Danna Fields, for their steadfast support in helping her attain a college scholarship.

"They've sacrificed a lot of time and money for me to pursue this dream of just going to college and playing soccer in club and at school," Fields said.

Her parents and younger brother Madden Fields, 13, accompanied her at the signing ceremony.

"I'm extremely proud of her as a leader on the team and her improving on her game and carrying her work ethic on to her senior season," Lewis said.