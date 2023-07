The latest news …

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk gives a city update during the monthly meeting for Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. This month, the chamber met from 7-8 a.m., July 20, 2023, at Magnolia Coffee. Taryn Golden, to Faulk's right, is chamber president.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk gives a city update during the monthly meeting for Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. This month, the chamber met from 7-8 a.m., July 20, 2023, at Magnolia Coffee. Taryn Golden to Faulk's right is chamber president.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk gives a city update during the monthly meeting for Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. This month, the chamber met from 7-8 a.m., July 20, 2023, at Magnolia Coffee. Taryn Golden to Faulk's right is chamber president.