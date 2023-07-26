Tice still playing pro baseball

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Ty Tice hasn't gotten any taller over the years.

He's beefed up some muscle and is now listed at 185 pounds, but the 2014 Prairie Grove graduate still stands at 5-feet-9, not exactly the prototype for pro scouts when looking for a pitcher.

Tice never let his stature keep him from chasing his dreams, nor did he allow any other adversity that's popped up along the way to keep him down.

On July 16, Tice closed out the ninth inning in a Double A game for the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves based in Pearl, Miss., a suburb of Jackson. The team plays in the Southern League.

He retired the Lookouts in order and struck out two of the three batters he faced, ending the contest with a swing and miss on a 1-2 pitch as Mississippi defeated Chattanooga, 8-0.

That came nearly a year to the date after he was released on July 18, 2022, by the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks which play their home games at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo.

The 27-year-old right-handed pitcher didn't cash in his chips, and enjoyed a happy new year when the Atlanta Braves signed him as a free agent to a minor league contract on January 4, 2023.

Going into Tuesday's game, Tice posted a 3-1 record this season with 57 strikeouts. His ERA, 6.44, isn't the best, and hasn't returned to his pre-covid numbers when he posted a 2.34 ERA over 46 games in 2019.

The cancellation of the 2020 season was tough on Tice, who was knocking on the door of making the Majors with the Toronto Blue Jays, the franchise which drafted him out of the University of Central Arkansas in 2017.

On Feb. 7, 2020, the Toronto Blue Jays invited Tice as a non-roster pitcher to spring training. Covid put that season and Tice's development on hold.

He stuck with it, however, and made his Major League Debut on April 9, 2021, with the Blue Jays. Toronto traded him to the Atlanta Braves on June 4, 2021.

Tice was waived, but on July 21, 2021, the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed him off waivers. He's pitched in the Diamondbacks' organization for the Reno Aces, their Triple A-affiliate in the Pacific Coast League, and Amarillo.

Earlier this season Tice was with the Gwinnett Stripers, Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate in the International League, then sent to the Mississippi Braves on June 13.

Tice's 2023 numbers show two starts in 31 appearances, 36.1 innings pitched, 50 hits allowed, 22 base on balls and 57 strikeouts.

The important thing for this journeyman pitcher is he's still doing what thrills him most, playing professional baseball.