Want to be queen, decide on a platform

LINCOLN -- Cowgirls wishing to become a rodeo queen need a platform, and for Charity Rose Pulliam, a past Miss Lincoln Riding Club, she selected a topic emerging from personal tragedy.

Pulliam chose an acronym, LIV, which stands for "Live In Victory every day," and through her platform she served as an advocate for the missing or murdered indigenous women here in the United States.

"One of my really good friends after high school was actually murdered by the father of her children and so that's where my passion for the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls movement comes from," Pulliam said.

Pulliam delivered a clear-cut message to the ambitious rodeo queen.

"If you're thinking seriously about staying in the rodeo queening, I want you to sit down, think about what you're really passionate about, think about what you want to see changed in the world and develop a platform around that because being on this stage gives you an opportunity to advocate whatever sets your soul on fire," Pulliam said.

Oklahoma's Native Heritage

Pulliam grew up in Oklahoma, her home state which she describes "as super rich in Native American heritage." She attended a predominantly Native American high school, Frontier High, at Red Rock, Okla., about an hour and 20 minutes almost due north of Oklahoma City or an hour and 15 minutes mostly west of Tulsa.

At Frontier, the makeup of the student body exposed Pulliam to various cultures, and she developed meaningful relationships that transcended the term "classmates."

"A lot of my friends are tribal members. They're from different tribes in Oklahoma, and where my passion for this cause really comes from," Pulliam said.

One of those acquaintances, Brittney Kayleen Adams, became part of Pulliam's circle.

At Frontier the school celebrated "Native American Heritage Month" each November. Pulliam acquired more knowledge with Native American culture interwoven into the curriculum when studying Oklahoma history in the sixth grade.

"A lot of what Oklahoma was built on is forgotten. I myself am not Native, but I grew up with it all and so that's where it comes from," Pulliam said.

Even as a non-native, Pulliam became part of the school's Tribal Youth Council when she was younger. She recalls the value placed upon studying Oklahoma's Native American heritage.

"That was a big thing at school. It was not only for tribal members. We want everyone involved. We want to spread the love and spread the history because a lot of it gets forgotten," Pulliam said.

Remembering A Friend

Pulliam shares the wishes of the Adams' family that "Brittney Kayleen," as she was referred to, be remembered for more than just another statistic.

"Brittney Kayleen" had a passion for music and writing. According to her obituary, she loved to laugh and her smile was unforgettable.

The "Brittney Kayleen" Pulliam knew faced tremendous challenges, including a teen pregnancy, and gave birth to her first born son, Zayden Overland, while attending Frontier High.

"A lot of girls when they get pregnant in high school, they don't finish high school, but she actually graduated a year earlier," Pulliam said.

The girls were originally in the same class but "Brittney Kayleen" adapted to her new role as a teen mother and endeavored to master her circumstances. She went through online classes and graduated high school a little bit early.

Old Facebook Messages

"Brittney Kayleen" chose a path that witnessed to those around her, including Pulliam, as they watched her work through obstacles.

Even as a rodeo queen foraying far away from her native Oklahoma, Pulliam carries some of that with her. There are times when Pulliam feels a need to recount things "Brittney Kayleen" spoke into her life.

"I have some old Facebook messages that I go back to sometimes where she was really encouraging to me in high school even through everything that she was overcoming," Pulliam said.

Out of high school, "Brittney Kayleen" gave birth to a second son, Isaac Overland, but he passed away from heart conditions.

"Brittney Kayleen" coped, allowing her resilience to testify to those around her, struggling with similar issues, especially within the commonality that people have who live in tribal communities.

"She was not a quitter. Through all of the challenges that she had in her life, not matter what, she graduated high school, she rented that apartment, she got a job, and she was not a quitter," Pulliam said.

On April 12, 2019, "Brittney Kayleen" was found dead in her apartment at Ponca City. Her boyfriend, William Overland, who had been arrested for unrelated warrants that same day, admitted to hitting her several times and leaving her in the apartment on April 3, 2019, according to KFOR-TV.

Overland, who was 21 at the time, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and pleaded no contest.

"The worst part about this whole situation for me was that she was finally getting on her feet. She had her own apartment, she had a steady job and she was really starting her life and she was so young," Pulliam said. "The father of her children murdered her in a domestic abuse situation, and when it came down to it -- he took a plea deal and only got 20 years."

Without Both Parents

For Pulliam that really hit hard to home. There was some news coverage on the death of "Brittney Kayleen" but Pulliam says not for that reason. Pulliam said the news coverage happened because "Brittney Kayleen's" family and friends really pushed to get the story covered.

"Not a lot of people realize that this is going on, not so much in Oklahoma, but in some of the northern states like Montana and South Dakota where there are still 'true reservations.' These girls are going missing and being murdered and nobody's blinking an eye at it," Pulliam said.

Like many "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls," the death of "Brittney Kayleen" occurred outside of tribal jurisdiction.

The couple's surviving child didn't ask to grow up with a lot of unanswered questions in the absence of both parents, yet Pulliam notes Zayden benefits from the proactive stance of his extended family.

During a candlelight vigil before the funeral, the Adams family told those present, "We really want you all to stay around and the friends and the family are going to need to be in Zayden's life, so that he has someone, and so that we can remember Brittney."

"That's something that her family really asked for," Pulliam said.

Processing The Pain

Pulliam personally experienced a tremendous amount of pain just by being close to that situation. She was very specific in what she did to get through those moments when she found herself breaking down.

"No matter what, I always turned to God. Jesus is my best friend and sometimes you have to let go and let God," Pulliam said. "So, I really just put it all in his hands and said this is your plan and we're going to wrap our arms around Zayden and wrap our arms around Brittney's family and really just come together."

Pulliam didn't try to fool herself while looking into her internal mirror of the heart. She knew she needed mutual support.

"Grief is different for everyone but for me, personally, I can't go through it alone, so we just surrounded ourselves with friends and family," Pulliam said. "Really, we didn't want to make it sad, we wanted to make her memorial a celebration of life so that's what we did. We just tried not to grieve so much as to celebrate what she did in her life."

Pulliam has since changed her platform to "Dare2Care," which brings attention to mental health, and recently announced she's competing for Miss Rodeo Kansas 2024, yet hasn't forgotten where she comes from and the LIV platform which netted her the Miss Lincoln Riding Club title at the 2021 rodeo.

In a recent social media post, Pulliam implored for continued awareness about "the astonishing number of Indigenous women and girls who are abducted and murdered every year."

"We need so desperately for the tribal, state and federal government to work together and build a better communicative system and legal framework to create transparency on jurisdictional responsibilities. We need to improve contributions and efforts to find those women and girls who are missing," she wrote.

Native Americans stand to benefit from every genuine ally they can acquire, and Pulliam's one rodeo queen doing her part.

Rodeo Queen Contests

Pulliam advises royalty contestants to be prepared to take a position on current events because those kind of questions get asked during a pageant.

"If you watch the news, and even if you aren't watching the news, make sure you have an opinion on what you are watching so that when you're asked about it you can have an intelligent conversation," Pulliam said.

The mainstream media presents certain narratives, yet Pulliam encourages contestants to think for themselves.

"It's OK if your opinion isn't with the masses and if your opinion isn't what you think the judges want to hear," Pulliam said. "Tell them what you think and stick by your opinion."

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Charity Pulliam, 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo queen, demonstrates how to ride the queen's pattern during the 2022 horsemanship competition. Pulliam used a platform, LIV, which stands for "Live in Victory" to promote awareness for "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls."



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Charity Pulliam, 2021 Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo queen, served as emcee during the 2022 Speech & Modeling competition. Pulliam spoke about her platform, LIV, which stands for "Live in Victory" to promote awareness for "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls," while encouraging contestants to choose a topic they are passionate about.

