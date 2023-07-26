WCEL Obituaries for July 26, 2023

Photos: Bond, Wood, Mayhue

Laura Skelton Bailey

Laura Skelton Bailey passed July 18, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 3, 1967, to Ronnie and Dirinda Walker Skelton in Fayetteville, Ark. Laura was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Irene Skelton, Hila Mae Walker, and her in-laws, Joe and Janell Bailey.

Laura is survived by her parents; her loving husband, Scott Bailey; and children, Ally Bailey and Austin Bailey, all of Fayetteville; her sister, Diane Skelton of Fayetteville; her aunt and uncle, John and Paula Walker Wesson of Houston, Texas, and their children Michael (Liesl) Wesson of Auburn, Ala., and Dan Wesson of Houston, Texas; and too many friends and coworkers to mention.

Laura loved her family like only a wife, mother, daughter and sister could. She was the rock of her family and could always make things better. Laura had a 31+ year career at Washington Regional Medical Center in administration. Every employee and coworker she came in contact with loved and admired Laura. Her family wishes to thank everyone who cared for her during her brief illness and made her passing as easy as could be for her and her family. Our thanks cannot express our gratitude.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home. Burial followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or Meals on Wheels.

Luther James Bond

Luther James Bond, age 87, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home. He was born May 24, 1936, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Luther and Meda Arbeleta (Henley) Bond.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Bond; three sons, David W. Bond of West Fork, Arkansas, Daniel D. Bond of Erie, Illinois, and Thomas J. Bond of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one daughter, Angela R. Ellis of Erie, Illinois; one sister, Mary Jane Franks of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; ten grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held July 24, 2023, at Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Rhea Cemetery in Rhea, Arkansas.

James Paul Mayhue

James Paul Mayhue, age 67, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 11, 1955, in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Clyde Ernest and Ethel Marie (Sullins) Mayhue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Eric Mayhue, two brothers, George Mayhue and Billy Mayhue, and one sister, Clydene Robbins.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Mayhue; one daughter, Bethanie Knoll of Amarillo, Texas; three step-children, Michael Cox, Debra Bass and Lisa Walker and her husband Steve, all of Fayetteville, Arkansas; eight grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Roby Greek and her husband Bill of Oranogo, Missouri, Jackie Cones and her husband David of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two brothers, Michael Mayhue and his wife JoAnn of Aurora, Missouri, and David Mayhue and his wife Becky of Fayetteville, Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews.

At Jim's request, there will be no funeral service held.

Corbin Lee Wood

Corbin Lee Wood, age 87, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born November 9, 1935, in Yellville, Arkansas, the son of Corbin Layfayette and Etta Belle (Frame) Wood.

Corbin served in the United States Army Reserves from 1956-1963, was a member of the Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge and helped start the Scholarship Fund, was a member of the River Valley Antique Tractors Club, and was president of the Prairie Grove/Farmington Rural Fire Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Belle Wood.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Betty Doom Wood; two sons, Tim Wood and his wife Trinda of Springdale, Arkansas, and Brian Wood of Prairie Grove; three grandchildren, Coleman Lynn Wood, Cory Joseph Wood and Brianna Kylee Wood.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 436 Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753

