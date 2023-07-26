What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27 at Farmington Junior High, 278 West Main St. Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market will have a Back to School Bash donation day for its July 29 Farmers Market, held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street. The market will accept donations of school supplies and cash donations that day at the managers' booth. All supplies and money will support Farmington School District.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONANZA

The Back-To-School Bonanza will be held at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3. The bonanza is open to prekindergarten-12th grade. Each child will receive free tennis shoes, underwear and socks and backpacks. Families will receive a free pizza for dinner that night and a food box. To register, go to www.farmingtonumc.net.

LINCOLN

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONANZA

Lincoln's 2023 Back-to-School Bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Lincoln Elementary cafeteria. Parents are asked to pre-register online. To get the link for the registration form, go to the Facebook page for Bright Futures Lincoln. On the day of the event, parents will come into the cafeteria to pick up their children's free shoes, backpacks, socks and other items, and then be able to visit with local vendors.

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market has been changed to 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays. It is held at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

MORROW

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Possum Holler Boutique, 17154 Hale Mountain Road in Morrow, will have a Back to School Bash, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCE FAIR

The Back-to-School Resource Fair, sponsored by Altrusa International of Washington County Harps Food Stores, Altrusa International Foundation and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, will be held 9-11 a.m., Saturday, July 29 behind PG Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road. Children will receive free backpacks with school supplies, personal care items, an age-appropriate book, snacks and a box of food for the family.

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.