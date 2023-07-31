Lincoln City Council to consider water rate increase

LINCOLN — Lincoln City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, to consider a water rate increase in response to recommendations from a water rate study conducted by Oklahoma Alliance Consultants.

The council will consider an ordinance to amend Lincoln Municipal Code 10.08.01 regarding water rates and declaring an emergency.

Lincoln contracted with Oklahoma Alliance to perform a study of water rates and administration of the city’s water system, and the firm recommended a comprehensive restructuring of the city’s water rates.

This study showed that the calculated average monthly expenses for the water department is $248,178, with average monthly income of $252,910, leaving a monthly deficit of $4,732.

The ordinance on the new water rates notes that the Benton/Washington Regional Public Water Authority (Two-Ton) is the water wholesaler for the city of Lincoln and raised its rates, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The city issued revenue bonds for a new water tank in 2019 and is obligated by the terms of the bond agreement to maintain water rates at a level defined by the terms of the bonds.

“The City Council finds, in light of these circumstances, it has no choice but to pass on the increased cost of water to its customers,” the proposed ordinance says.

According to the proposed new rates, all categories will have a base rate that includes zero gallons and is assessed to all open accounts, regardless of usage. Rates then are assessed depending on usage for 0-5,000 gallons; 5,001-10,000 gallons; 10,001-15,000 gallons; 15,001 to 20,000 gallons; 20,001 to 25,000 gallons; over 25,000 gallons.

Currently, customers pay a minimum rate for up to 1,000 gallons and then are assessed for usage above 1,000 gallons.

The following base rates are proposed:

• City rate, $43.22 (includes zero gallons).

• Country rate, $53.34 (includes zero gallons).

• Rural West and SE Loop rate, $66.97 (includes zero gallons).

• Large user/agriculture rate, $61.97 (includes zero gallons).

In addition to the financial deficit, the consultants’ study also found that the water department had an approximate water loss of 50% in 2022. Records indicate that about 185 customer meters, 13.8%, used zero water gallons per month.

Other recommendations from Oklahoma Alliance Consultants included separating the operation and maintenance cost for water and sewer to better calculate a rate structure for water and a rate structure for sewer; installing inline meters and bypass meters to combat water loss; installing master meters to identify water loss to reduce the amount of water purchased from Two-Ton.



