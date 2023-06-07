Cabana, Woolsey put names in 4A record books

CLARKSVILLE -- Maddie Cabana admitted she had no idea what the Class 4A state meet records in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters were.

The Clinton junior knows what they are now because she broke both of them during a Tuesday, May 2, meet at Metheny Field in Clarksville.

Cabana won the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 17.25 seconds to break the previous mark of 5:21.08 set by Elise Knight of Valley View last year. She then finished the 3,200 in 11:24.12 and broke the previous mark of 11:41.63, also set by Knight last year.

"It feels pretty amazing," Cabana said after the 3,200. "I never really expected that at all. It's so cool. I had absolutely no idea about the records. I didn't even consider it.

"I just knew there was a girl that was going to be close to me and I didn't want to let her beat me. I gave it everything I had."

That girl -- Zoe Williamson of Harding Academy -- pushed Cabana to the limit throughout the 3,200 and also surpassed the previous record time, finishing in 11:27.23. The two ran together for the first seven laps before Cabana had to make a move she said she don't normally make.

"I just knew this date held a lot of weight," Cabana said. "It was what I've been leading up to all season, so it was a big one. When I had about one lap to go, I knew she was going to kick it in so I did it before she did.

"It took a lot out of me and it was a rough one."

Meanwhile, Anna Woolsey included a state record among her four first place finishes in the meet. The Ozark senior won the 400 in a personal-best 56.88 seconds and broke the previous mark of 58.07 set by Crossett's Kyleah Hodges in 2015.

Woolsey started her day by winning the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 8 inches, then won the 100 with her time of 12.07 and the 200 in 25.10. She then took third in the 100 hurdles, and her 46 points was good enough for a fifth-place finish in the team standings.

"I would have preferred five first place finishes," Woolsey said. "It's a lot more work to finish first in all five of them, but it's also exciting to get a state record as well. It was something I was shooting for and definitely aiming for the biggest thing in each event.

"The hurdles are not really my thing, and I came in knowing I wasn't going to finish first. But the rest of the events were good. It's state meet, and it's in your head it may be the last time you might run it. That definitely pushed me a little."

Warren captured the girls championship with 65 points, while De Queen was next with 59 and Ashdown with 55. Ashdown lost a chance at tying for first place when its 400 relay team was disqualified moments after the race was completed.

The boys division was a runaway as Magnolia compiled 115 points and successfully defended its championship. Forrest City was a distant second with 67 points, followed by Pea Ridge with 52, Crossett with 47, De Queen with 38 and Ashdown with 36.

Local Boys Results

Farmington junior Trea Melton placed second in the 800 meter with a time of 2:04.11, second to Matthew Thurman, of Shiloh Christian, who set the pace at 2:03.40. DeJaun Dismuke, of Magnolia, was third in 2:04.13.

Melton also placed second in the 1600 meter in 4:30.91, behind first place Matthew Dunsworth, of Clarksville, who ran a 4:28.62. Grandon Grant and Tian Grant, of Pea Ridge, finished third (4:33.48) and fourth (4:33.53), respectively.

Melton was named All-State in track and field for 2023.

Farmington senior Inertia Mugethi placed third in the 3200 meter with a time of 10:06.08, behind first place Tian Grant, of Pea Ridge, 9:46.60, and Dunsworth, placing second for Clarksville in 9:49.00.

Farmington placed fifth in the 4x800 relay in 8:57.41, and seventh in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:40.07. The Cardinals were 13th in the 4x200 relay in 1:37.36.

In field events, senior David Stettmeier threw the shot put 41-08.50 to place 10th and senior Luke Flanagan placed 15th in the discus with a toss of 107-11.00.

Prairie Grove's 4x100 relay team placed 10th in 45.85. Prairie Grove junior Cole Edmiston came in 13th in the triple jump by leaping 38-02.50. Tiger senior Matthew Velasco threw the discus 38-09.00 to place 16th, and placed 20th in the shot put with a throw of 96-06.00.

Area Girls Place

Farmington junior Cailey Ramaker recorded four top 10 finishes, placing second in long jump and triple jump, sixth in the 100 meter and eighth in the 100 meter hurdles.

Danyelle Poole, of Stuttgart, cleared 17-1 to win the long jump, while Ramaker went 16-7 to beat third place Belle Lindsey, of De Queen, who jumped 16-4. Farmington freshman Reese Thornton leaped 15-01.50 to place 12th in the long jump.

Poole also won the triple jump with a distance of 36-6.5. Ramaker went 35-5 for second, ahead of third place Zamariyah Rhone, of Ashdown, who cleared 34-5.

In the 100 meter, Ramaker sprinted to sixth place in 12.73. Ramaker placed eighth in the 100 meter hurdles in 17.27. She ran 13th in the 200 meter, finishing in 28.01. Sophomore Xailyn Young placed 12th in the 100 meter in 13.16.

Ramaker was named All-State in track and field for 2023.

Farmington junior Lexi Carter placed seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.19.

Prairie Grove senior Jazmyn Preston cracked the top 10 in the 400 meter with a time of 1:06.85, good for ninth place.

Mark Humphrey, of the Enterprise-Leader, contributed to this report.

Maddie Cabana of Clinton set the Class 4A state meet records in the girls 1,600 and 3,200 meters during Tuesday's meet at Clarksville.

