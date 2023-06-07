Cards simply better in league games

FARMINGTON -- Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper annually breaks down the difference between individual overall statistics and how those same players do in the conference.

The veteran coach can tell at a glance why his team experienced the level of success attained in winning the 2023 conference championship to go with two back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022. Farmington simply plays better when it counts the most.

All-Conference Players

Six members of Farmington's third-straight 4A-1 Conference championship baseball team were named All-Conference with Owen O'Bryan voted "Outstanding Catcher" in the league for the 2023 season.

Cole Cantrell, junior pitcher/catcher, appeared in 14 games. He hit one triple and one home run, while pitching 46.2 innings that included eight starts and 11 stints on the mound. Cantrell went 4-2 with one save. He allowed 37 hits and 22 runs, while striking out 52 batters and issuing 14 walks, accumulating a 2.100 earned run average.

Kooper Beach, sophomore infielder/pitcher, batted second in the lineup, tied for the team lead in total hits (20) with a .299 average, 10 doubles, tops on the team, one triple and 16 RBIs. Beach had one start and appeared in three games as a pitcher.

Owen O'Bryan, senior catcher/infielder, batted .290, finished second in on-base percentage at .446, and produced 18 hits, including 7 doubles and 15 RBIs.

Lawson DeVault, senior outfielder, recorded the best on-base percentage of any Cardinal at .448, while batting .254. He homered twice and drove in 15 runs.

Case Enderland, senior infielder, batted .269, and finished just a rung under DeVault at .446 in getting on-base. Enderland belted 8 doubles, 2 triples and one grand slam, while driving in a team-high 17 runs.

Will Hellard, senior outfielder, played in 22 games, batting .299 with an .422 on-base percentage. He tied for the team lead in total hits (20), scored 19 runs and drove in 8 runs.

Impressive League Numbers

During nine games of league play, Beach batted .387 with 12 hits, including 6 doubles. He drove in 9 runs and scored 11 runs to help the Cardinals win a third consecutive 4A-1 regular season crown.

Hellard hit .367 in the conference. He proved adept at getting on base with a .486 success rate, added 3 doubles and 7 RBIs while scoring 12 runs and drawing 7 walks.

O'Bryan was voted "Outstanding Catcher" in the 4A-1 Conference. He batted .375 and regularly got on base with a .541 percentage with 3 doubles, 8 RBIs, 4 runs scored and a team-high 10 walks.

DeVault hit .290 with an on-base percentage of .389, 2 doubles, a home run, and led the team in RBIs with 10. He also scored 11 runs for the Cardinals.

Enderland batted .321 in the league, and got on base at a .429 clip with 3 doubles, a triple, home run, 9 RBIs, 7 runs scored and getting hit by a pitch 3 times, the most of any Cardinal.

Cantrell appeared in five conference games, batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .500, one triple, one home run, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored and drawing a trio of walks.