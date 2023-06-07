Coach remembers soccer players making her day brighter





LINCOLN --Two players earned All-Conference recognition and one player was named All-State from Lincoln's 2023 girls soccer team.

Coach Ashtin Brewer handed out several awards during Lincoln's athletic awards banquet on Tuesday, May 23, at Wolfpack Arena.

"I want to thank our coaches and the volunteer coach for helping with practices and games, teaching the girls and cheering them on," Brewer said.

She talked about the difficulty of playing soccer and thanked a volunteer assistant coach as well as boys coach Mason Wann for their support.

"Honestly, they got put in a lot of hard positions. They got to play defense, they got to play offense, and they talk up and down the field all the time, and it's a challenge," Brewer said.

Newcomer of the Year went to Makayla Quinn. The Lady Wolf Award went to Emily Ruvalacaba. Makenzie Quinn won Defender of the Year, Jasmin Martinez was tabbed as Midfielder of the Year and Ashanti Pena was honored as Forward of the Year in addition to being named All-State.

"These girls are crazy, funny, sarcastic and, honestly, great to be around. Most of the time they were making my day brighter. We had a lot of newcomers [to the sport] come out and they worked hard every day. That's as much as I can ask for," Brewer said.

Pena and Martinez were named All-Conference.

"Thank you to the parents and businesses that helped feed both soccer teams all season. Thank you to Becky Peterson for running the concession stand," Brewer said, adding, with people filling those roles, she didn't have to worry about those logistics.

An emotional moment occurred when Brewer announced she wouldn't be coaching soccer next year.



