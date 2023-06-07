Lynn. Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Diana Milner gives a cup of water to Aries, a German Shepherd, at the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday. Aries, owned by Carl Martin of Farmington, is being trained to be a therapy dog at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Springdale. Milner is one of the vendors at the market. The Farmington Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October.

Lynn. Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Vendor Diana Milner gives a cup of water to Aries, a German Shepherd, at the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday. Aries, owned by Carl Martin of Farmington, is being trained to be a therapy dog at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Springdale. Farmington Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October.

Lynn. Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Vendor Diana Milner gives a cup of water to Aries, a German Shepherd, at the Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday, May 27. Aries, owned by Carl Martin of Farmington, is being trained to be a therapy dog at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Springdale. Farmington Farmers Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October.