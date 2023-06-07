Jones wins 3A triple jump title

LINCOLN -- Lincoln sophomore Kale Jones won a Class 3A State track and field individual title by winning the triple jump on May 2, 2023, at Prescott with a combined distance of 43-07.

In girls competition, junior Kristen Rhine placed third in the discus with a toss of 104-00.

Both athletes qualified for the Meet of Champions held May 10 at Russellville. Kale Jones finished fifth at the Meet of Champions by clearing 42-11, while Rhine placed 13th at the Meet of Champions with a toss of 99-05.

Lincoln qualified 12 athletes for state, seven girls and five boys.

BOYS

Kale Jones led the triple jump for much of the meet, then fell behind Brevyn Ketter, of Charleston, who eventually placed second with a leap of 43-6.5.

"Kale was leading the triple jump when all of a sudden the Charleston kid jumps and takes the lead. He came back and won it on his last jump," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza.

Kale Jones was named All-State.

Jakeylon Jones, of Prescott, rounded out the top three clearing 42-5.

Kale Jones placed third in the long jump by clearing 21-05. Michael Rainer, of Rivercrest, won the event with a jump of 22-5.5, while Jakeylon Jones, of Prescott, placed second with a distance of 22-5.

Kale Jones placed fifth in the 200 meter sprint with a time of 23.22.

Kale Jones threw the shot put 40-03.50, which placed him 11th in the field event.

Classmate King Adair ran the 800 meter in 2:11.35, which was good for sixth place.

Lincoln junior Chris West placed 14th in the 110 meter hurdles, running the course in 18:82.

The 4x200 meter relay team of Chris West, King Adair, Kaiden Key and Lukas Kidd placed 13th with a time of 1:38.67.

The boys team scores showed Lincoln at 11th place in the standings behind 1. Prescott, 135; 2. Bald Knob, 62; 3. Jessieville, 49; 4. Osceola, 38.5; 5. McGehee, 32; 6. Charleston, 25; 6. Rivercrest, 25; 8. Episcopal Collegiate, 24; 8. Newport, 24; and 10. Dollarway, 24.

GIRLS

Rhine placed third in the discus with a toss of 104-00.

Jaden Steeland, of DeWitt, won the event with a throw of 141-7, while Ali Joe Cruce, of Drew Central, placed second with a distance of 106-4.

Rhine placed ninth in the shot put with throw of 31-05.75. Lincoln freshman Hannah Remington placed eighth in the long jump by clearing 14-07.

The Lady Wolves' 4x200 relay team of Layni Birkes, Zoe Pomeroy, Hannah Remington and Lena Skogen placed third in 1:54.18.

"That group was able to finish third with all freshmen and one sophomore so before they graduate they'll have a great chance to become state champions," Mendoza said.

The same four girls ran as a 4x100 relay team and placed sixth in 53.77.

Season Highlights

In junior high the girls finished as District 3A-1 Runner-up in the team standings, while the Lady Wolves' varsity won their district meet.

"Kale Jones was the high-point man every meet while Zoe Pomeroy was either high-point or in the running for it every meet for the girls," Mendoza said.

Various individual awards were presented during Lincoln's athletic awards banquet on Tuesday, May 23, at Wolfpack Arena, Braxton Sparks (Wolf Award boys), Zella Pomeroy (Wolf Award girls) and Newcomer of the Year, Kale Jones.

For the boys, Kale Jones, West, Adair, Key and Kidd were named All-Conference.

Girls All-Conference honors went to Rhine, Remington, Makayla Quinn, Makenzie Quinn, Birkes, Zoe Pomeroy and Skogen.