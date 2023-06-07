Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

May 24

Prairie Grove Aquatic Center - Snack Bar

311 W. Butler St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is one roll of fly paper hanging from the ceiling.

Rieff Park - Concession

P.O. Box 944, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: Rodent traps with baits were on top of the fridge. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is a buildup of dust on the A/C vent.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette