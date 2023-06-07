WCEL Obituaries for June 7, 2023

Photo: Meadors, Boyd

Flag: Ledkins

Robert Dale Boyd

Robert Dale Boyd, age 80, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born October 21, 1942, in Mesa, Arizona, the son of Robert Columbus and Elaine (Kimes) Boyd.

Robert attended White Rock Light of Faith Church in Fayetteville and went on numerous mission trips. He loved his family dearly and had a wonderful sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. & Elaine Boyd; infant sister, Lilly Boyd; two brothers, Roger and Jimmy Boyd; and one sister, Vivian Wieburg.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Kennie Mae Boyd; one son, Steve Boyd and his wife Anita of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one daughter, Pamela Hipps and her husband Darren, also of Fayetteville; three sisters, Patsy Coyle and her husband Bruce, Carolyn Cooper, all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Mary Lou Derby of Joplin, Missouri; four grandchildren, Brock Boyd and his wife Emily, Amber Daniels and her husband Matt, Briana Winningham and her husband Austin, and Mitchell Hipps and his wife Sophia; seven great-grandchildren, Kasey, Lexi, Lilee and Skylar Daniels, Cooper, Levi and Bailor Winningham; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held June 1, 2023, at White Rock Light of Faith Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burial was in the Bethesda Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lance Lee, Frankie Andrews, Paul Flynn, Garren Schader, James Faddis and Johnnie Chambliss.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Allyene Greer

Allyene Greer, age 94, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She was born November 11, 1928, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Marvin and Alta McClelland DeVore. She married Carl Rodney Greer on May 28, 1948. She attended Greenland Church of Christ.

Allyene was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Greer, and her son, Gary Lee Greer. She loved quilting, sewing and especially creating beautiful dresses for her granddaughters, Additionally, Allyene enjoyed tending to her garden and planting flowers. She also loved cooking, preparing delicious holiday dinners for her family.

She is survived by her son, Steve Greer and his wife Clara of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Monica Hooper and her husband Josh, Rebecca Campbell and her husband Michael, Christopher Reyer and his wife April, Tommy Greer and his wife Beka, Bryan Martin and her sixteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Monday, June 5, 2023, at Moore's Chapel. Funeral service was June 6, 2023, at Moore's Chapel with burial following in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Lonzo Barton Ledkins

Lonzo Barton Ledkins, age 92, a resident of Evansville, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was born July 27, 1930, in Coon Hill, Florida, the son of William David and Arra Dona (McClammy) Ledkins.

Lonzo served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a POW for 32 months. He retired from the Civil Service with over 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Aida Ledkins; one son, Eddie Ledkins of Pensacola, Florida; one daughter, Charlotte Sweeney also from Pensacola; one stepson, Jerry Sheffield and his wife Ann of Okechobee, Florida; five grandchildren, Kathleen Sweeney, Joshua Sweeney, Marty Wisher, Loree Pettit, and Chalane Sheffield; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held June 5, 2023, at National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Eugenia 'Binki' Maxey

Eugenia "Binki" Maxey, age 81, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born December 31, 1941, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Leonard and Rachel (Geiger) Maxey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Billy Maxey, her sister, Mary Lynn Hussell, and brother-in-law, Boone Hussell.

At her request there will be no services held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Anita Faye Foster Meadors

Anita Faye Foster Meadors, age, 81, a resident of Winslow, Arkansas, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at her home in Winslow, Arkansas. She was born April 11, 1942, in Winslow, Arkansas, the daughter of Charles and Virginia (Weber) Foster.

Anita was a member of the Winslow Church of Christ. She was a loving mother and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugene, two sons, Bobby and David, one daughter, Marla, two grandsons, and four brothers, Marvin, Jimmy, Dale and Charles.

Survivors include three sons, Randall Meadors and his wife Deborah, Jason Meadors, Jeff Meadors and his wife Jessica; two daughters, Anitra Case and her husband Frankie and April Carothers and her husband Jonathan; one brother, Wayne Foster and his wife Annette; two sisters, Mary Sue Rice and her husband Donnie, and Helen Carter and her husband Wayne; twenty-four grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held May 31, 2023, at Kenney Cemetery in Frog, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Cody Meadors, Ruben Meadors, Jesse Meadors, Grannville Meadors, Lyle Meadors and Evan Carothers.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.