What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

ALL ALUMNI REUNION

Farmington All Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 10, in the cafeteria at Farmington High School on Highway 170. Bring finger food if you would like. More information, call Norma Dickerson, 479-422-2046

LINCOLN

Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show

The 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals Car Show will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 24 on Lincoln Square. Registration ends at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 and the first 100 receive a free t-shirt. The car show, presented by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, benefits Lincoln Senior Center and Bright Futures Lincoln.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Reading Program pool party

Prairie Grove Public Library will kick off its summer reading program with a free pool party at PG Aquatic Park, 7:15-9:15 p.m., Monday, June 12. Visitors are encouraged to bring a canned food item or hygiene product to donate to the PG 24/7 Emergency Food Pantry.