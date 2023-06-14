2023 Farm Family

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Travis and Ashley Appel stand with their three sons, Evan, 7, (from the left) Owen, 9, and Griffin, 12 in one of their fields Tuesday June 6, 2023 at their Elm Springs farm. Appel Farm was chosen as the Washington County Farm Family of the Year. Their crops include tomatoes, lettuce, strawberries and pigs. For information about the farm see https://arkansasgrown.org/listing/appel-farms/

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Travis and Ashley Appel stand with their three sons, Evan, 7, (from the left) Owen, 9, and Griffin, 12 in one of their fields Tuesday June 6, 2023 at their Elm Springs farm. Appel Farm was chosen as the Washington County Farm Family of the Year. Their crops include tomatoes, lettuce, strawberries and pigs. For information about the farm see https://arkansasgrown.org/listing/appel-farms/

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette Travis and Ashley Appel stand with their three sons, Evan, 7, (from the left) Owen, 9, and Griffin, 12 in one of their fields Tuesday June 6, 2023 at their Elm Springs farm. Appel Farm was chosen as the Washington County Farm Family of the Year. Their crops include tomatoes, lettuce, strawberries and pigs. For information about the farm see https://arkansasgrown.org/listing/appel-farms/