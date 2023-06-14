All-Star headlines Lady Tiger honors

PRAIRIE GROVE -- An All-Star selection highlights postseason honors for Prairie Grove's 2023 softball team that went 13-9 overall and 4-3 to finish fourth in the 4A-1 Conference.

The 4A-1 proved the toughest conference in the state with Gravette (23-2, 7-0) winning the Class 4A State championship and Pea Ridge (20-11, 4-2) finishing second, while Farmington (21-4, 6-1) also reached the state quarterfinals and Gentry (6-16, 3-6) came up one game short of qualifying a fourth league team for state.

The Lady Tigers were one of five league teams to compile a winning record, ending their season one win away from qualifying for regionals.

Prairie Grove 2023 graduate Chloe Hillian has been chosen to pitch in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game to be played at Ferris Field on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway on Friday, June 23.

In addition to Hillian, Prairie Grove's All-Conference players are junior Kinnison Hamilton, along with outfielder Elizabeth Stoufer and catcher Rhiannon Umfleet for their senior seasons.

A pair of freshmen, Jill Emerson and Ivey Sparkman, received All-Conference honorable mention.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove 2023 graduate, Elizabeth Stoufer, switched to outfielder for her senior season and attained All-Conference status.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove freshman Jill Emerson received honorable mention All-Conference recognition as the starting first baseman for the Lady Tigers.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove freshman Ivey Sparkman was awarded All-Conference honorable mention for the 2023 season. She broke into the starting lineup playing shortstop.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove 2023 graduate, Rhiannon Umfleet, received All-Conference recognition for her play at the catcher position.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Rain gear became the attire for Prairie Grove softball coach, Dave Torres, with showers affecting pitching and fielding during an April 25 loss to Gentry in the District 4A-1 tournament at home. Without a turf infield, new for the 2023 season, the game, which featured 25 combined runs and 36 total hits between the two teams, could not have been completed in the rain.

