Butterfield Historic Trail named to National Parks Trail System

SPRINGDALE – After a 13-year wait, the Butterfield Overland Mail Stagecoach Trail is finally a trail within the National Parks Trail system.

The local group spearheading the creation of this trail system, the Butterfield National Historic Trail Association, held a kickoff meeting recently at Shiloh Meeting Hall to celebrate this trail being a part of the National Parks Service.

Marilyn Johnson Heifner, of Fayetteville, is the president of Butterfield National Historic Trail Association. Others well known in Washington County history and trails organizations and active in this inaugural group include John McClarty as treasurer and Susan Young, secretary.

The meeting, which included a zoom link for employees of the National Parks Service, brought in supporters from six of the seven states along the Butterfield Overland Stage route.

This legislative act was first proposed by U.S. Senator John Boozman while he was Congressman Boozman in 2009, and was recently passed and signed by President Joe Biden. It designates the trail extending 3,292 miles and following the route operated by the Butterfield Overland Mail Company, known as the Ox-Bow Route, to transport mail and passengers between the eastern end points of St. Louis, Mo., and Memphis, Tenn., and extending westward through the states of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, to the western end point of San Francisco, California, as the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail.

"The Butterfield Overland Trail played an important role in our nation's westward expansion. Designating it as a National Historic Trail is a fitting recognition for its contributions to the growth and development of our country and the state of Arkansas," Boozman said in a recent news release on the trail's inclusion in the National Parks Service. "For more than a decade, I've been working through the process to achieve this long overdue distinction. With the introduction of this bill, we are now one step closer to accomplishing this goal."

In June 2018, the National Park Service (NPS) announced the trail met the requirements to become a national historic trail after conducting a study to evaluate the significance, feasibility, suitability and desirability of designating the routes associated with it as a national historic trail. The study was required by a provision of Public Law 111-11 that was authored by Boozman during his tenure as a congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"It's been a long time coming to a reality," said Heifner in opening the recent meeting in Springdale. "Advocates of this trail and other historic trails in Northwest Arkansas have worked tirelessly to get this approved along with Senator Boozman's office," she said.

The Butterfield National Historical Trail will be the same as the Trail of Tears, a federal designated route seen often by signage along state and federal highways, but in no way restricts local property owners in any way.

The Edwards Store in Red Oak, Okla., is the only surviving original structure along the Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail in Oklahoma.

The Fitzgerald Station in northeast Springdale is one of the few surviving structures along the northern route from Springfield, Mo., to Van Buren, from that era in Arkansas.

The Potts Inn in Pottsville, is one of the remaining sites in the Arkansas River Valley along the Memphis to Van Buren route.

The Butterfield association has been organized as a national association and will have seven state chapters. The seven states are Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Locally, the group is collecting $25 yearly dues that will be divided between the national and a designated state chapter. Members can affiliate with the six other states for $10 each (that money will go to the state). State chapters will determine the use of funds.

Heifner stressed that anyone who joins before Dec. 31, 2023, will be a charter member of the Butterfield National Historic Trails Association.

For questions, please contact Marilyn Heifner for more information, [email protected]

Photos by Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader A sign at the site of the Butterfield Overland Mail stagecoach stop in Springdale.

