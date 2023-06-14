Column: Top 10 ways for Bud Light to recover its market share

Here are the "Top 10" ways for Bud Light to recover its market share.

10. Underwrite the national debt. Congress keeps going into session buzzed, they can't fix it.

9. Smash cans on their foreheads after striking out with their failed marketing ploy, then recycle the aluminum. Whose idea was that anyway?

8. Partner with Target in filing joint moral bankruptcy proceedings. This stinks worse than the "Black Sox Scandal."

7. Send irresponsible corporate executives on nationwide tour of county fairs, and assign them to each man a dunking booth filled with the product they can't even give away.

6. Offer press secretary unlimited supply to calm frazzled nerves after she repeatedly flunks lie detector tests about Title IX cunningly administered by savvy sports reporters.

5. Dump unsold, expired product in the Rio Grande to stem hordes of illegal aliens, who haven't yet reached the legal drinking age and never played horseshoes.

4. Post bond for everyone incarcerated because of Jan. 6, 2021. Shucks, nobody has to sit in the penalty box that long, not even for high sticking.

3. Adopt new sales slogan, "Real men don't drink lightweight, pantywaist beer!"

2. Sponsor Kid Rock's new live album recording, "Tea Party at Boston Garden," using automatic weapons in a 21-gun salute to "Freedom of Speech."

And now, the No. 1 way for Bud Light to recover its market share.

1. Overturn fraudulent results of 2020 election; nobody hiding out in their basement and throwing that many wild pitches could be reasonably expected to hit the strike zone 81 million times.

Mark Humphrey served as chairman of the Big Horn County, Mont., DUI Task Force, an organization charged with reducing the number of drunk driving fatalities in his home county from June 2007 to Oct. 2009. Humphrey is a sports writer for the Washington County Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.