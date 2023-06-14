FARMINGTON -- Farmington Farmers Market has new managers this year and their goal is to have a market that provides a place for the community to come together to meet and support small businesses.

Erica Murphy and Michelle Tabor, both of Farmington, are serving as managers on behalf of Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the farmers market.

Busy Bees Canning of West Fork started the market in 2021 in the Farmington Junior High parking lot and moved it to Creekside Park the following year.

Murphy, who has helped with the market since 2021, agreed to oversee it this year with Tabor.

"We want to create more activities for community involvement," Murphy said, noting the goal is that residents can find what they need at the market and not have to go to Fayetteville for it. "I want to see this market succeed. Since we've taken over officially, we've had so many compliments and people are coming back every week."

The main priority this year, Murphy said, is to provide fresh produce.

"A lot of those who come to the market are looking for fresh, locally grown produce," she said "That's what we are trying to do for them, along with supporting all our vendors and getting their names out there on what they offer."

They already have one produce vendor and are working with another vendor who will bring locally grown fruit.

"We're trying to make sure the variety is very wide," she added.

Based on applications from Busy Bees, the market has 46 registered vendors, Murphy said. About 30 are showing up each week and she said she receives calls almost every day from others interested in participating in the Farmington market.

Vendors are providing products that include baked goods, jellies and jams, honey, tumbler and laser engraving, clothing, artwork, jewelry, all-natural items, dog treats and woodworks.

On the last Saturday of the month, the market hosts Dog Days and, moving forward, Murphy said Dog Days will also have a specific theme each month. For example, the market will host a Rainbow Market on June 24 in recognition of Pride Month. Other themes are being considered to benefit Back to School, the Cardinal Pantry and the Cardinal Christmas Tree.

She said donations given at these special days will stay in Farmington to benefit Farmington students and Farmington families.

Another new feature will be Farmington Farmers Market t-shirts for sale.

Josh Frye, chamber president, said Murphy and Tabor have done a phenomenal job as the new market managers.

"Their level of communication is great," he said. "They've changed the marketing, have fresh produce there and have reinvigorated the vendor pool."

The chamber views the farmers market as a top priority for the city because it provides visibility for the community, Frye said.

He expressed his appreciation to Busy Bees for their work and efforts on the market for the past few years and getting it to this point.

Frye said the chamber plans to change a few things about the market starting in 2024. Vendors will register through the chamber and pay through the chamber. Previously, all vendor applications and fees went through Busy Bees Canning. Murphy and Tabor will be compensated for being the market managers but some of those details still have to be worked out, he said.

For more information on the market, go to the market's Facebook page, called Farmington Markets.