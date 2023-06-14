Farmington goes to Class 5A for all sports in 2024

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's reprieve from competing as a member of the 5A West in all sports will come to an end as the school reverts back to the larger classification in 2024.

The Cardinals will be 5A in all sports, not just football, for the 2024-2026 cycle, according to the latest enrollment numbers released by the Arkansas Activities Association on Thursday.

The Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors approved the reclassification numbers for the 2024-26 cycle at their summer workshop on Thursday. Farmington goes from being among the largest schools in 4A to the smallest enrollment showing in 5A at 641, a rung below Harrison at 643.

The Cardinals competed in all sports at the 5A level from 2014-2018.

In the summer of 2017, the Triple A governing body passed Proposal 9, which led to a restructuring. Proposal 9 created new leagues with new teams and changed conference alignments beginning with the 2018-19 school year, which shifted Farmington out of the 5A West and back into the 4A-1 for all sports except football.

The proposal eliminated Class 7A in basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and tennis, as well as track and field, designating that Class 6A would consist of the state's 16 largest high schools, followed by the next 32 schools in Class 5A, then the next 48 schools Class 4A, and the remaining schools split into either Class 3A, Class 2A or Class 1A, with any leftover schools being considered Class 1A schools.

Since 2018, Farmington's experienced an unprecedented level of success as a 4A school, winning Class 4A State championships in girls basketball in 2020 and 2023, a Class 4A State championship in boys soccer in 2022, with Class 4A State Runner-up showings for girls basketball in 2021 and 2022.

The Cardinal boys basketball team reached the Class 4A State finals this year and quarterfinals last year, winning consecutive 4A North Regional championships in 2022 and 2023.

The softball team's made three straight trips to the Class 4A State tournament. The Lady Cardinals were favored to win it all in 2020 before that season got canceled by covid. Farmington's baseball team has won three straight conference championships and a 4A North Regional title in 2021, and advanced to the Class 4A State semifinals in 2021.

PG Remains 5A

Prairie Grove will remain in the 5A classification for football through the next cycle.

"Missed it by that much," as Agent 86, Maxwell Smart, played by Don Adams, holds up his thumb and forefinger from the 1960's television series, "Get Smart," visually illustrates how close Prairie Grove's enrollment numbers came to missing the cutoff and reverting to 4A for football.

In this case the bumbling secret agent would be right on.

The final numbers showed Prairie Grove with the second smallest enrollment for 5A football schools with 473 students, slightly more than Gravette at 472.67, which also jumps to 5A for football in 2024-2026, and barely exceeding Dardanelle, which was 5A for football in 2022-2024, but will drop to 4A for football in 2024-2026 with an enrollment of 471.33.

The next highest ranked 4A football school is Southside Batesville at 467.33.

"I asked you not to tell me that," another one of Smart's catch phrases, dials in the memory bank at this moment.

Huntsville (478.67), which has bounced in and out from 4A to 5A, moves back into 5A for 2024-2026 as does another former 5A West team, Greenbrier (841.33), after spending the 2022-2024 cycle as Class 6A for football.

Nashville (473.33), another former 4A school, goes to 5A for the 2024-2026 cycle, while Batesville Southside (467.33) and Forrest City (455) go down from 5A to 4A.

"Sorry about that," is one Maxwell Smart's catch phrase that won't be issued in any forthcoming Triple A press release.

It's their job to count the numbers from classifications and assign member schools to conferences.

The conference alignments promise to be interesting.