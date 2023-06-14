Farmington responds to house fire

FARMINGTON --Farmington Fire Department responded to a house fire at 8:20 p.m., Tuesday, June 6 at 97 Barbara St., according to Capt. Pete Oxford.

He said the fire department already was having training that night at the station and had four trucks en route to the scene within several minutes.

When they arrived, smoke was coming out of the eaves and the garage was on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire within five minutes on the scene.

The house received light smoke damage and there was moderate fire damage to the garage, Oxford said.

No one was injured. Firefighters did rescue one dog from within the house.

Prairie Grove, Wedington and Fayetteville fire departments also responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Oxford said.