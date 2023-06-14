Gallery displays Arkansas Missionware Swirl pottery

CANE HILL -- Collectors of Niloak Missionware Swirl pottery produced in Arkansas from 1910 to the 1930s were on hand in May for the grand opening of an exhibition of 20th century American art pottery at Historic Cane Hill Gallery on Highway 45.

These collectors had loaned some of their private pieces to be displayed in the exhibition, titled "Niloak and Beyond: 20th Century American Swirl Art Pottery." The exhibition features a collection of rare examples of Missionware Swirl pottery made famous by Arkansas' own Niloak Pottery, produced in Benton during that time period.

The beautiful, swirl pottery was a national phenomenon and is still highly prized and collectible.

Niloak and Beyond opened May 7 and continues through July 8. The gallery is open free to the public each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment.

Gary and Liz Hansen of Lexington, Ky., made the trip to Cane Hill to see the exhibit. Liz said the couple has been collecting Niloak pottery for 25 years and loaned many pieces for the show. She said they go to estate sales and other places to find the pottery and mostly look for it outside Arkansas. It's more expensive in Arkansas, she said, because people are aware of its value.

Niloak and Beyond is curated by Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture at Historic Cane Hill, and David Edwin Gifford, historian, author and noted Niloak scholar.

Gifford, who has researched Arkansas pottery for 40 years, said the Niloak Missionware Swirl is a one-of-a-kind pottery that had not been created before. Arkansas potters got together and figured out the math and chemistry to perfect the process so that the colored clay goes all the way through each piece, he said.

"It's totally unque and stands alone," Gifford said.

At the request of McElroy, Gifford came out of retirement to help with the exhibition. Gifford helped to find the pottery for the exhibition and provided the history of the pottery on display in the gallery.

He said the approximate 200 pieces in the exhibition come from 30 different collections, some from institutions and museums and others from private collections.

"We brought in the most unusual pieces, the best of the best," Gifford said.

He and McElroy personally picked up and packed most of the pieces to ensure their safe delivery to the art gallery and will return the pottery at the end of the event. Other pieces were shipped from Ohio, North Dakota and Kentucky.

McElroy said he knew Gifford planned to be a speaker at the Arkansas Pottery Festival in Fayetteville in May and approached him with the idea of the Niloak exhibition.

It is "legitimate" to have the exhibition in Cane Hill, McElroy said, because Cane Hill and Niloak have a connection.

Cane Hill was a pottery center in the second half of the 19th century. From 1862 to 1898, half the potters in the state were in Cane Hill, according to McElory. The relatives of one of these potters, J.D. Wilbur, worked in Benton, one at the Niloak pottery factory and one at another pottery factory.

The other interesting connection, McElroy said, is the Caldwell family of Cane Hill. Two family members went to Benton, one of them opening a pottery factory. The daughter of a Caldwell married the founder of the Niloak factory, Charles Hyten. Hyten credits himself with creating the missionswirl design of pottery, McElroy said.

McElroy said Niloak stopped producing the swirl pottery in the late 1930s but continued with another kind of pottery into the 1950s.

The factory took a "hard hit" during the Great Depression, he said.

"This was luxury art pottery. They made a big investment, never really recovered from that after the depression."

In addition to Niloak pottery, the exhibition includes other examples of swirl pottery that were inspired by the innovative Niloak swirl design. Memorabilia from many historic potteries along with educational interpretive panels containing historic photographs also are featured in the exhibition.

The Historic Cane Hill Gallery is located at 14327 Highway 45 South, Canehill, AR 72717, approximately 20 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Gary and Liz Hansen of Lexington, Ky., look over some of the pieces in the American art pottery exhibition at Historic Cane Hill Gallery, titled "Niloak and Beyond: 20th Century American Swirl Art Pottery." The Hansens collect Niloak pottery and allowed several of their personal pieces to be used in the exhibition. The exhibition continues through July 8.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader A free exhibition of 20th century American art pottery, called "Niloak and Beyond: 20th Century American Swirl Art Pottery," will be on display at Historic Cane Hill Gallery through July 8. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday-Saturday or by appointment.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader This swirl punch bowl and cups, an example of the Missionware Swirl pottery made famous by Arkansas' own Niloak Pottery, can be used in an exhibition at Historic Cane Hill Gallery.

